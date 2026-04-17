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Opinion   Column

Lebanon ceasefire exposes deeper battle against Iran’s regional axis

The 10-day truce may open a diplomatic window, but dismantling Hezbollah remains essential for lasting stability.

April 17, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
The Israeli and the Lebanese flags near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on April 7, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
The Israeli and the Lebanese flags near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on April 7, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has created at least a temporary pause in hostilities, opening a potential diplomatic window while underscoring the deeper regional confrontation involving Iran and its proxies.

According to reports, Trump personally intervened with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, helping bring both sides to accept a cessation of hostilities despite earlier reluctance in Beirut to engage directly with Jerusalem. The American initiative appears tied to broader strategic calculations linked to Iran, whose influence in Lebanon through Hezbollah remains a central obstacle to stability.

Iranian pressure had reportedly encouraged Lebanese hesitation to separate the Lebanese arena from wider negotiations with Washington. Trump’s intervention helped bridge that gap, though Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is unlikely to accept developments that weaken its regional leverage without seeking ways to regain influence through its strongest proxy, Hezbollah.

Israel’s military presence on the ground in southern Lebanon remains a key factor shaping the fragile ceasefire. It is far from certain that Israeli forces will withdraw rapidly, given concerns that any premature pullback could allow Hezbollah to regain positions lost in recent fighting. The strategic objective remains preventing the Iranian-backed terrorist organization from reestablishing its military infrastructure along Israel’s northern border.

The reported American outreach to Aoun likely included assurances of support in confronting Hezbollah, widely viewed as the most powerful internal threat to Lebanese sovereignty. Qatar was among the first to report Trump’s diplomatic intervention, as regional actors closely monitor signs of potential Iranian recalibration following recent battlefield setbacks.

Israel’s Security Cabinet is expected to weigh how to balance participation in the ceasefire with the continued objective of dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities and pushing the group away from the Israeli border. Until recently, officials described the arrangement as a “symbolic temporary ceasefire,” intended to create diplomatic space for determining acceptable conditions under which Hezbollah could be disarmed.

In an ideal, though still uncertain, scenario, the ceasefire could eventually pave the way toward a peace agreement between two neighboring countries exhausted by prolonged conflict along their shared border. Such an outcome, however, faces strong opposition from the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas axis, which continues to promote a broader jihadist campaign against Israel and the West.

Trump is understood to be coordinating closely with Netanyahu regarding both the timing and conditions of the ceasefire, ensuring that any diplomatic progress does not compromise Israel’s core security objectives. The coming hours are likely to involve complex deliberations as decision-makers weigh strategic risks against potential opportunities.

Residents of northern Israel remain wary of a ceasefire that could ultimately allow Hezbollah to regroup, potentially leading to renewed evacuations and continued insecurity for border communities such as Metula, Karmiel, Kiryat Shmona and Shlomi.

Even as discussions unfolded, Israeli forces reportedly continued operations aimed at removing terrorist infrastructure from southern Lebanon, including activity in Bint Jbeil, while avoiding renewed strikes in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, a Hezbollah stronghold whose missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted Israeli civilians.

Lebanon’s internal political constraints remain considerable. Memories of past violence, including the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri using massive explosives, continue to shape perceptions of Hezbollah’s power and the difficulty of confronting an organization deeply embedded within the country’s political and military structures and closely aligned with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Tehran’s reported insistence that Hezbollah continue fighting has served as a critical factor even as the ceasefire takes hold. The American president’s direct engagement with Aoun sends a signal not only to Beirut but also to Tehran regarding Washington’s intentions ahead of broader regional decisions.

In Washington this week, the symbolic display of Lebanese and Israeli flags side by side offered a rare visual expression of potential change. Geography underscores the stakes: Israel and Lebanon share a narrow mountainous border where abandoned communities on both sides could once again thrive if Hezbollah’s presence were removed permanently, potentially supported by temporary Israeli security arrangements designed to prevent renewed escalation.

The United States is now expected to assist Lebanon in confronting Hezbollah’s dominance. Europe, too, faces a significant strategic test. Long shaped by ideological pacifism and reluctance to fully confront Hezbollah’s role, European leaders have often framed Israel’s actions in Lebanon primarily as aggression against the Lebanese state, while insufficiently addressing the influence of the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.

As Israeli Ambassador Yehiel Leiter has noted, Israel and Lebanon ultimately share a common interest in countering Hezbollah. Many Lebanese recognize that Beirut’s government must now find the resolve to act in its own national interest. Europe likewise has an opportunity to reassess its approach in light of shifting regional realities and growing security threats.

Middle East
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