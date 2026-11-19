Faced with apparently intelligent individuals spewing demonstrably ridiculous lies—Israel is committing genocide, Gaza is drowning, half a million Jews are ethnic-cleansing terrorists—a natural response is to wonder if they’ve all simply lost their minds.

Reasonable people may conclude that, since smart people can’t possibly believe what they’re saying, they’re obviously playing some kind of cynical or opportunistic game.

But what if they actually do believe what they’re saying?

In Britain, Andy Burnham’s Labour Party government has effectively declared war on Israel.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, has sanctioned eight construction and property development companies involved in Israeli “settlement” expansion, limiting their access to finance and ability to support further building in the “West Bank” territories of Judea and Samaria.

While few such companies stand to suffer directly, this is just the start. The real danger for Israel is that Britain and other hostile Western countries start targeting banks and other institutions funding Israeli projects that may include large towns such as Ariel, Efrat or Ma’ale Adumim, which are beyond the 1948 ceasefire lines but are strong members of Israeli society.

In other words, this is an attack that will harm Israel itself.

Some half a million Jews live in Judea and Samaria, and a further 250,000 live in the disputed Old City, the site of the First and Second Temples and the epicenter of religious Judaism. These measures are designed to force the Jewish residents out on the spurious grounds that their presence in their ancient homeland is illegal. It is not; it is legal many times over.

And, of course, this defamation will put British Jews who are under siege from a climate of unhinged attack at even greater risk.

The Burnham government is stoking an already murderous hysteria against Israel and Jews. It will also further embolden Britain’s own Islamists, who, like their counterparts in America and across the West, are delirious with excitement.

They believe that the support of Western dupes like Burnham and Miliband, the rise to power in America of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan senator-elect Dr. Abdul el Sayed, and the Democratic Party falling like dominoes to Islamist activists show that they’re now within reach of the destruction of Israel and the conquest for Islam of Britain, America and the West.

An angry Miliband claimed the presence of Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, thwarting a “two-state solution” he thinks is the only way to end the Middle East conflict.

That doesn’t hold water. Israel is 18% Arab; why can’t a Palestine state have Jewish citizens? Miliband is actually punishing Israel for not supporting the ethnic cleansing of Jews to make the land Judenrein for a future Palestine state.

He uttered not a word about the daily Arab assault on Jews in these disputed territories. On Wednesday alone, the Judea and Samaria Situation Room reported five terror attacks on Israelis. Instead, Miliband refers in general to Jewish residents of these areas, almost all of whom are blameless for any violence, as “settler terrorists.”

He called the E1 building project to link Ma’ale Adumim with Jerusalem “unconscionable.”

What’s really unconscionable is the British government’s continued funding of the Palestinian Authority, despite its “pay for slay” reward policy for the terrorist murder of Israelis and despite teaching its children, year in, year out, that their highest calling is to murder Jews.

What’s really unconscionable is Miliband’s repeated demonization of Israel with wicked falsehoods. He has falsely accused Israel of blocking “desperately needed aid” and deepening “the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza” after recent flooding added another pressure to their lives—lives that are run by Hamas, not Israel.

Not a word from him to acknowledge what even Fatah has confirmed—that Hamas has been stealing the tens of thousands of tents and tons of other supplies that Israel has allowed into Gaza in this crisis.

What’s really unconscionable is how he’s actively helping Hamas by joining the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and Italy in their call for “dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery” to be granted entry into Gaza.

These include tent poles that Israel has banned, saying Hamas would exploit them for military purposes. Who can doubt this, when Hamas even tore up Gaza’s water pipes to turn them into rocket parts?

It’s assumed that Burnham is feeding Israel into the hungry jaws of his own hard-left and the “Gaza First” Muslim bloc, which now boasts five members of parliament and is snapping at the heels of scores of Labour lawmakers.

Undoubtedly, these are relevant factors. But the reality is almost certainly even more baleful. It’s all too likely that Burnham and Miliband really do believe what they’re saying.

Miliband’s Jewish identity is fractured and confused. His assertion that these sanctions will only affect the settlements and not Israel, whose prosperity he claims to support, is clearly ridiculous. But mixing as he does with post-Zionist Jews, he may really believe that what he’s doing is—diabolical as this may sound—a moral Jewish response.

To get your head round this monstrous distortion, it’s necessary to understand the mindset of the entire Western progressive class, including post-Zionist Jews.

Their core belief is the fantasy of creating the brotherhood of man, in which there are no nations and no religions to divide us and—in the words of John Lennon’s song “Imagine”—nothing to fight or die for.

Every conflict can be solved by negotiation and compromise. In their culture of moral relativism in which there’s no objective good or bad, right or wrong, the only thing that matters is the consequences. Wars must be avoided, as that means dead people. So Israel must negotiate a solution with the Palestinians.

The fact that Palestinian Arab identity is itself constructed around the extinction of the Jewish presence in the land of Israel is simply blanked out. It can’t be allowed to get in the way of the unshakeable liberal belief that everyone in the world only wants a nice job, a nice family and a nice life.

Believing in nothing very much themselves, trapped in their bubble of narcissistic hedonism, such liberals cannot begin to grasp the strength of fanatical Islamic religious belief that seeks the annihilation of Israel and the death of Jews. They say that war solves nothing (World War II, anyone?) and the only solution is through negotiated settlement.

That’s why Miliband is obsessed with the two-state solution, which he described as “the ‘North Star’ of this government’s approach” to Israel and Palestinian Arabs.

The fact that a state of their own has already been offered and rejected by the Palestinian Arabs five times—and that a Palestinian state would put all of central Israel within firing range from the strategic hilltops of Judea and Samaria—means nothing to him at all.

What he so signally fails to grasp is that the unending Middle East impasse that obsesses him beyond all else was actually created by his own country through precisely the strategy he is now demanding Israel accepts.

For Britain pioneered the “two-state solution” twice. First, when Winston Churchill hived off three-quarters of Palestine, which had all been designated for the Jewish homeland, to carve out Jordan for the Hashemite Arabs. And second, when it tried unsuccessfully to palm off to the Arabs much of what was left of Mandate Palestine to stop them from murdering even more Brits and Jews.

This reward to the Palestinian Arabs for genocidal terror, which has remained the strategy of Britain and the West ever since, has incentivized them to continue to try to wipe Israel out in the certainty that Britain and the West will punish the Jews ever more severely for resisting.

Britain is therefore the original creator of this terrible conflict, and has much Israeli and Arab blood on its hands as a result. Burnham and Miliband are merely continuing to perpetuate a truly infernal legacy.