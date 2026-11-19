A panel at the recent Jewish National Fund-USA Global Conference for Israel in San Diego noted that conversations about support for Israel often come with a “but” that makes that support conditional.

“Severe ideological opponents of Israel are winning elections in the United States, and there is a growing internal debate within the American Jewish community,” Ammiel Hirsch, senior rabbi at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan, told JNS in San Diego .

“Some of it is legitimate and right and good about various policies, but to the extent that we have American Jews who are joining the other side to weaken Israel, I think there’s a growing threat of that,” he said.

Hirsch was one of four rabbis from across religious denominations who spoke on the panel “Beyond the ‘but’: A bold rabbinic conversation on Israel.”

Roberta Kwall, professor of intellectual property law at DePaul University in Chicago, moderated the conversation with Hirsch and Rabbi Pini Dunner, of the Modern Orthodox synagogue Young Israel of North Beverly Hills; Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization and executive chairman of the World Mizrachi Movement; and Rabbi Erez Sherman, senior rabbi at Sinai Temple, a Conservative synagogue in Los Angeles, and chair of the JNF program Rabbis for Israel.

“Our enemies are demanding of us to clarify what does the Land and State of Israel mean to Jewish identity,” Perez told attendees. “That’s a challenge for all of us.”

“The centrality of Israel is an absolute pillar of Jewish identity,” the South African-born rabbi said. “I think we have an unbelievable opportunity to lead over here with courage, because that’s what’s being asked of us.”

Dunner, a British-born rabbi, said at the event that those who support Israel need to be active themselves and not just look to rabbis and other leaders to support the Jewish state.

“We’ll do what we do, but you also have a role to play. You are also leaders,” he told the crowd of about 200 people. “You’re in a workplace. You’re in a social setting. You have non-Jewish friends. You have Jewish friends who don’t like Israel, possibly, and you’ve got to be outspoken.”

“You’ve got to be positive about Israel,” he said.

The Reform, Conservative and Orthodox rabbis on the panel agreed that Jewish peoplehood binds them all, and indeed all Jews.

Hirsch said the concept derives from God’s promise to Abraham: “I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you.”

“That is the theme that can unite and attract most Jews in the 21st century, as we progress into what some people call a post-religious era,” Hirsch told attendees.

Hirsch thinks that those who abandon the centrality of Jewish peoplehood “forfeit the central idea of Judaism, to my mind.”

They also “marginalize themselves in terms of Jewish history and the most eloquent expression of Jewish peoplehood in our day, and will continue to be so,” he told attendees. “The most eloquent expression of Jewish peoplehood in our day is the State of Israel.”

Dunner, of Beverly Hills, told JNS that in a politicized world, it’s crucial to “get the family together and not make politics a taboo subject.” Reluctance to discuss politics becomes a reluctance to engage about Israel, he said.

“Let’s all agree that Israel is important, even if we don’t like Netanyahu. We don’t like Ben Gvir, or we don’t like the Supreme Court,” he told JNS, of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli minister of national security.

“Whatever it is that we can engage on, those topics matter for the future of the Jewish people,” he said.

‘Loyal to the central values of the Jewish people’

The rabbis seemed to agree that those aiming to become Jewish leaders must support Israel, and the best way to avoid that becoming a problem in the future is to increase Jewish education.

“We’re trying to ensure in the Reform movement that the students coming in to the Hebrew Union College rabbinical school, when they come out ordained five years later, that they are loyal, not necessarily to a particular political direction, but that they are loyal to the central values of the Jewish people and of the Reform movement,” Hirsch told attendees.

The rabbi also said that those graduates will, he hopes, be loyal to what “we’ve articulated over and over again for decades, which is the centrality of Jewish peoplehood and the commitment to the people and the state of Israel.”

“There is no future for a seminary that is ordaining a substantial number of anti-Zionist rabbis,” he said.

Sherman, of Los Angeles, told JNS the road to seminaries and lay leadership starts much younger, and he is encouraged by what he’s seen after Oct. 7.

“We thought we were probably going to see the numbers go down after the initial surge, but we didn’t,” he said of synagogue attendance and participation in other Jewish institutions.

“Where have we seen the best numbers? In Jewish education. I’m speaking specifically in the non-Orthodox movement, that people are knocking down the door to just get in,” he said.

He told JNS that affordability remains a struggle—something that the Israeli government recently recognized with about $31.5 million in funding to strengthen formal North American Jewish education and ties to Israel.

“When we’re starting to see these sides come together, specifically in education, specifically in getting to know each other, and in that lived, shared experience, I think that dream will become more of a reality,” he said.

Hirsch said that his leadership of the New York Board of Rabbis, which is made up of more than 800 rabbis of all denominations, makes clear to him that discussions like the one taking place at the JNF conference in San Diego are vital.

“What we have found is that we often work together. We strategize together. We very much feel much closer to each other, those of us on the Zionist side, than colleagues in our own movements who are on the anti-Zionist side,” Hirsch said at the event.

The “pillar” of being part of klal Yisrael, the congregation of Israel, “is absolutely critical today, and its expression today is the litmus test. What is your view in Israel?” Perez said at the event.

“If you believe that the Jews do not deserve a Jewish sovereignty and you will side with those who wish to destroy it, then you are off course of Jewish history,” a view that would suggest “a Jewish leader that certainly should not be accepted,” he said.