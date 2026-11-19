In what Andrew Ross Sorkin warned Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, would be a “hard question,” The New York Times columnist asked at the paper’s DealBook summit about the mayor’s language.

“It relates to Jews in New York and antisemitism,” he told Mamdani. “You put out a statement on Oct. 7, famously, and it condemned Hamas. But then it spent, I think, arguably, the majority of its words condemning Israel.”

At the time, Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, told JNS that “Mamdani could not even give us one day to mourn without defaming the Jewish people and giving cover to our enemies.”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told JNS at the time that Mamdani’s statement is like “turning Sept. 11 into a day of mourning for al-Qaeda terrorists” and “an attempt to hijack the anniversary of Oct. 7 and turn it into yet another propaganda attack against Israel.”

Sorkin told the mayor that Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, said that Mamdani’s statement made New Yorkers less safe, and “then there was a rabbi who said, they called himself a fan of yours and said, ‘Can we just have one day?’”

The columnist noted that Jews, who make up about 10% of New Yorkers, are the targets of most hate crimes in New York City. “When you use language in this regard—and I know we can have a whole debate about whether condemning Israel gets conflated with antisemitism and this and that—but do you feel like there’s an extra sort of responsibility or distinction in the language you use when you use it?” he asked Mamdani.

“I would first say that your story doesn’t cover the entirety of the day,” the mayor began, as Sorkin cut in and said he remembered what happened that night.

Mamdani said that he “was protested” at a vigil for Oct. 7 victims.

“I say this to say that my politics is one that believes that there has to be room to mourn everyone, and what I sought to do, not only in a statement, but also in my physical attendance at that vigil, which I had attended the year before, was to make clear that I will oppose with every bone in my body the violations of international law, no matter who commits them and who conducts that,” Mamdani said.

“That’s why I’ve called Oct. 7 a war crime, and that’s why I have also been immensely critical of the Israeli government as well,” he told Sorkin.

‘A day used as justification’

The mayor, who has frequently referred to Jews as 12% of New Yorkers, while the New York City Police Commissioner tends to say 10%, referred in his conversation with Sorkin to Jewish New Yorkers making up “anywhere between 10% to 12% of our city’s population.”

He said that Jews being targeted in that disproportionate manner is “unacceptable” and that he is “proud” to be mayor of the “most Jewish city in the United States of America.”

Sorkin pressed the mayor, who campaigned on having the Israeli prime minister arrested and whose spokeswoman said that synagogues violate international law when they host pro-Israel events.

“Would you ever think about sending out one tweet on Oct. 7 saying how terrible what happened on Oct. 7 was, and then waiting until Oct. 8 to say how terrible you think Israel has handled the situation?” the columnist asked the mayor.

“What I will push you on,” Mamdani said, “is that for many, that is what—let me say it this way. When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it’s asked about, will be the relationship to Oct. 7.”

“This is a day that is not only a horrific war crime. It is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it,” Mamdani said. “It is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact.”

Sorkin asked if Mamdani understood “the other side of that argument, too.”

“I do. I do,” the mayor said. “I get the other side.”

Oct. 7 was the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

“You’ve decided that putting them together is better,” Sorkin said.

“I have a politics of universality,” Mamdani said. “Whenever I’m asked about, ‘Why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights?’ I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone, and that is who I am. That’s who I’ll always be.”

Ofir Akunis, Israeli consul general in New York, stated on Wednesday that Mamdani “lacks a human heart.”

“He feels no pity for babies burned alive or for women who were raped and slaughtered by Hamas,” Akunis wrote. “He lies as naturally as he breathes, and he hates Jews simply for being Jews. A very dangerous man.”