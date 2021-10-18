More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Islamist who defended murderers of Jews to speak at Tree of Life anti-hate summit

Bush, ADL, Biden cabinet member join with hater to fight hate.

Daniel Greenfield
Tree of Life Or L'Simcha Synagogue Crowd Pittsburgh
People pay their respects at a memorial in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh to the 11 Jewish victims of a mass shooting a week earlier, Nov. 4, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.
(Oct. 18, 2021 / JNS)

In October, former President George W. Bush, Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, ADL boss Jonathan Greenblatt and other notables will descend on the Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. The occasion isn’t a party convention, but the inaugural “Eradicate Hate” global summit inspired by the 2018 Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue massacre in the area.

Among those invited to speak at the summit is Salam al-Marayati of the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), one of the summit’s “global advisers,” who will be appearing on three different panels, including one on deradicalization. Al-Marayati has defended Hamas and Hezbollah, and MPAC has called for removing them from the list of terrorist organizations. Al-Marayati responded to 9/11 by suggesting that Israel was behind the attacks. Just last year he came out with an op-ed accusing Jews of having “weaponized antisemitism to marginalize critics of Israel, especially American Muslims.”

In the ‘90s, Jewish groups protested the decision by Democrats to appoint him to a counterterrorism commission after his organization argued that the murder of Jews had been adopted by terrorists as one of the “violent reactions to express their despair and suffering.”

The Tree of Life gunman would have said the same thing.

Flora Yehiel, a 24-year-old Jewish woman, was waiting at a Jerusalem bus stop when a Muslim terrorist rammed his car into the crowd, killing her and wounding 23 others. After crashing the car, the terrorist shouted “Allahu Akbar,” got out and kept coming. A survivor at the scene shot him. Hamas claimed credit for the attack. MPAC demanded the extradition of the man who took down the terrorist, and called it a “provocative act.”

MPAC and its officials have a long history of supporting the murder of Jews.

At a rally co-sponsored by MPAC in 2000, an emcee encouraged the crowd to chant, “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Muhammad is coming for you!” The chant refers to the original Islamic ethnic cleansing of Jews, and is a call to genocide.

Steven Emerson’s “American Jihad” describes another rally that same year in which MPAC’s political adviser Mahdi Bray played a tambourine while the crowd chanted, “Al Aqsa is calling us, let’s all go into Jihad, and throw stones at the face of the Jews.”

After a Hamas suicide bombing killed 15 people at a pizza place in Jerusalem, including seven children and Judith Shoshana Greenbaum, a pregnant woman from New Jersey, MPAC’s press release parroted Hamas propaganda calling the massacre of Jews “the expected bitter result of the reckless policy of Israeli assassination.”

Hamas had claimed that the attack was a response to Israel taking out two of its commanders.

It’s hard to imagine anyone more inappropriate to speak at the inaugural event of a movement that claims to want to eradicate hate, let alone one responding to a massacre of Jews, than the MPAC’s boss.

Had the Tree of Life gunman been a Muslim instead of a neo-Nazi, MPAC would have had his back.

Not that MPAC and l-Marayati don’t have their own Nazi ties. MPAC had invited William Baker, the former leader of a neo-Nazi party, to speak at its events when he switched to promoting Islamists and arguing that Israel should be destroyed and its Jewish population expelled. Al-Marayati even introduced Baker at an anti-Israel event.

Al-Marayati’s MPAC has also defended a Holocaust denier.

The MPAC-linked Minaret magazine has asserted that, “Jewish unlawfulness is tolerated because powerful brokers can dictate terms to Congress and the Administration.”

So why was someone like al-Marayati, whose organization’s people have incited and defended the murder of Jews, and who has ties to neo-Nazis, invited to appear at a summit born in response to a massacre of Jews?

One answer is that al-Marayati is a longtime Democrat player with close ties in the Clinton, Obama and Biden administrations. He counts Rep. Adam Schiff as a friend. Over the years the opposition of Jewish groups has weakened as they abandoned their pro-Israel positions. The ADL used to track and condemn MPAC and al-Marayati’s anti-Semitism. Now the ADL’s new boss will be appearing at an event with him. There was outrage when J Street first invited al-Marayati, now no one is even paying attention to his invite to a forum that will feature former President George W. Bush, a Biden cabinet member and a variety of other notable figures.

The second answer is that despite appropriating the Tree of Life synagogue massacre, the “Eradicating Hate” summit has little interest in addressing anti-Semitism. That’s not surprising in an era when Holocaust museums run George Floyd exhibits and Anne Frank plays are rewritten to focus on ICE and illegal aliens. The same political gravity that appropriates Jewish suffering to promote more trendy leftist causes was bound to erase Jews from a more recent massacre.

The summit emphasizes that its goal is to fight hate crimes by “highlighting the diversity of its victims.” And Jews, as the left routinely insists, are too white and not nearly diverse enough.

Beyond al-Marayati, summit speakers include Maya Berry, the executive director of the Arab American Institute (AAI) which, like MPAC, has claimed that Jews use anti-Semitism to silence criticism of Israel. That’s a theme of Berry’s work, along with opposing the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism and arguing that Zionism is racism. AAI’s own founder had repeatedly defended terrorist groups and terrorist attacks against Jews.

Rounding out the trio is veteran anti-Israel activist Shirin Sinnar, who retweeted a description of Hamas as the “Palestinian resistance.” The tweets went on to argue that Islamic terrorists attacking Israel should be considered civilians.

While the summit includes a panel on fighting anti-Asian hate crimes, its only panel on anti-Semitism is a Holocaust conversation with no experts. There’s a panel on the false Islamist allegations of genocide against Muslims in Myanmar, but no discussion of Islamic terrorism.

Let alone any mention of the recent Islamic attacks on Jews.

After a year in which Muslim anti-Israel activists were caught on camera violently assaulting Jews in New York City and Los Angeles, it’s not even part of the conversation. Instead there are the usual Holocaust documentaries, but no mention of Abdullah Ali Yusuf, a Muslim convert in Ohio who was recently convicted of plotting a terrorist attack on a synagogue to support Islamic State.

Despite claiming the Tree of Life massacre as its mission statement, the summit doesn’t bother bringing together an expert panel to discuss a range of threats to Jewish people, to Jewish students on college campuses and in synagogues, because that would raise inconvenient questions. Instead it carefully focuses on the Holocaust (with no mention of Hitler’s mufti) and on white supremacism, while avoiding any larger threat perspective.

That’s understandable when Salam al-Marayati is one of the advisers and repeat panelists.

It’s important to talk about the Tree of Life massacre and the Holocaust, but one form of violent anti-Semitism cannot and should not be singled out. That kind of politically correct censorship is dangerous, and the blindness it breeds is an existential threat.

As al-Marayati’s ties to Baker or Hitler’s ties to the Mufti of Jerusalem show us that one kind of identarian anti-Semitism is really no different than any other, whether it’s really white or black, Muslim, or any other kind of ideology. And yet liberal Jewish groups seek acceptance by refusing to talk about the major Black Hebrew Israelite attacks in recent years, or the drumbeat of Islamist anti-Semitic terror plots, because they’re politically inconvenient threats.

And that’s the kind of stifled atmosphere in which the mainstreaming of anti-Semitism thrives.

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical left and Islamic terrorism.

This article was first published by FrontPage Magazine.

EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar