Anti-Israel activists are trying to exclude Jewish groups from advising the Special Commission on Combating Antisemitism, a 19-member Massachusetts state body established in 2024, about Holocaust studies in public schools.

Together for an Inclusive Massachusetts is made up of dozens of groups, including the state chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations, Western Mass CodePink and the Boston Democratic Socialists of America.

Members of the coalition accused Israel of “genocide” at a Nov. 17 meeting of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. They also claimed that the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston weaponize accusations of Jew-hatred to silence “Palestinian perspectives.”

Katherine Craven, chair of the Massachusetts board, had invited representatives of those three Jewish groups to address the state’s education board in January 2024.

The Special Commission on Combating Antisemitism recommended in 2025 that the state school board form a committee to assess age-appropriate teaching materials and funding for Holocaust education.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said that three of its members—Craven, vice chair Matt Hills and Farzana Mohamed—would form the three-person Holocaust and Genocide Education Board Committee.

The anti-Israel activists said at the meeting that the ADL, AJC and JCRC should not advise either the commission or the new committee in the future.

Mika Hackner, director of research at the North American Values Institute, told JNS that members of the anti-Israel group attended the Nov. 17 meeting, which was held at Lawrence High School, “while posing as concerned parents and community members.”

They “have a goal to politicize education by pushing an anti-Israel agenda in the classroom,” she said. “Classrooms then serve as theaters of political advocacy and activism rather than academic inquiry.”

“They stifle and they silence Jewish students who naturally feel a connection to Israel,” Hackner told JNS. “People need to show up to these board meetings, because the activists are going to.”

Those who hate Israel are “very committed and they understand the bylaws. They understand the meeting agendas. They follow all the ins and outs,” she said. “They know how to make noise and how to pack a room to get their point across.”

“The Jewish community needs to do that too,” Hackner told JNS.

Those who are showing up to denounce the Jewish state aren’t “just localized activists,” according to Hackner.

“This is coordinated nationally, and they’re in communication with each other nationally,” she said. “It’s planned, and it’s organized.”