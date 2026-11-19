Gabe Einhorn turned 25 on Thursday, and he spent the day interviewing New Yorkers in Washington Square Park about rent in Manhattan. Two days prior, a young man clad in an AC/DC shirt approached him at the park and rapped to him about gas chambers.

Einhorn, who runs Nessoo, which he calls a “Tinder for apartments,” with his brother Aiden Einhorn, 23, spoke to JNS en route to the park on what he said was a “nice and sunny” Thursday morning in New York City.

Jewish entrepreneur Gabe Einhorn interviews Maksud Agadjani, founder of jewelry retailer TraxNYC. Credit: Courtesy of Gabe Einhorn.

“We matchmake renters with apartments,” he said. “We’re trying to fix the New York City rental process.”

“We go to Washington Square Park a lot, and we do interviews about renting, affordability and what it’s like living in New York City,” he told JNS.

On Tuesday, he had a different experience at the park. He told JNS that he was wearing a kippah, and one of his team members told him, “These kids are about to come up to you. I just heard them say, ‘Yo, let’s go make a Holocaust joke to this Jew.’”

In a video that he posted, one of the young men raps a song to Einhorn about gas chambers while laughing. “You think you’re funny, bro?” Einhorn responds.

A second young man, who approached, seems embarrassed and apologizes to Einhorn.

“I was actually pretty shocked because online, it’s every day,” Einhorn told JNS. “I’m actually kind of numb to it.”

“Every day, every post, even if it’s not a Jewish-related post,” he said. “I wear my kippah. I’m obviously Jewish, so it’s always something. In real life it’s not nearly as common.”

“I think most people, especially the people that spread negativity, are a bunch of cowards,” he told JNS. “Online it’s everywhere.”

“It’s easy for them to hide behind a screen online while they’re sitting in their grandma’s basement, and they can spread as much hate as they need,” Einhorn said. “When it comes to real life, most of these people are sad, miserable, depressed, and they don’t have the guts to come up to somebody and say something like that.”

‘Let’s just do something good’

In June, a 19-year-old Cornell University student, Austin Franco, turned down an interview for an internship when he found out that he would be working for Einhorn. “Not interested in working for a Jew,” Franco wrote in response to the interview invitation.

After the story went viral online and made the news, Einhorn told JNS that he received threats and hired a security guard. Now, when he’s making video content in the park, he keeps his “head on a swivel,” he said.

“In Washington Square Park, a lot of people come up to me, both positive and negative, and really mostly positive,” he said.

While speaking to JNS, Einhorn ran into Israeli activist Rudy Rochman, who was in the park with a video team and a sign that read, “Zionism is decolonization.”

“That stuff is obviously a lot more forward and controversial, sparking debates and arguments,” Einhorn said. “I think it has a purpose. My vision of it is, let’s not talk about Israel at all. Let’s just do something good.”

“A couple of weeks ago, I met up with a Muslim. I’m Jewish. He’s Muslim. We go give out food to the homeless,” he said. “Millions of people will see that video and see someone wearing a kippah, a Jew, doing something good.”

Einhorn has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. His videos are shared on multiple social media platforms.

He grew up Modern Orthodox in Teaneck, N.J., and graduated from Yeshiva University with a degree in finance. He lives on Manhattan’s Upper West Side with two roommates.

On his birthday, he is asking New Yorkers in the park “how much money they need to make a year to afford living here.”

Later, he is speaking about faith at a black-tie, 400-person Christopher Okada company real estate gala.

“I’ve built a nice social media presence, and a lot of the real estate followers that I have know me for my faith,” he told JNS.

Einhorn has started “leaning more” into Jewish content and “interviewing people from other faiths and uniting through that,” he said.

“We might have a different religion, but we are believers and we can connect in a quick, short video and spread more peace and love,” Einhorn told JNS.