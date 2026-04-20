From grief to gratitude: What Israel teaches the world this week

In Israel, there is a week each year when the entire country takes a breath. It seems to be a week of contradictions; at first, the air feels heavier, the streets quieter, and every family carries a story close to the heart.

But then, those same streets fill with joy and jubilation. It is the week when we observe Yom Hazikaron—Israel’s Memorial Day—and only hours later, Yom Ha’atzmaut—Israel’s Independence Day.

Two days. One of mourning and one of celebration. And the thinnest line between them.

For Israelis, this pairing is not strange or contradictory. It is the story of our nation. We do not separate our freedom from the terrible cost paid for that freedom. We do not celebrate independence without first honoring those who made that possible. We move from grief to gratitude because that is the journey our people have always walked.

And this year, that journey feels especially real.

On Yom Hazikaron, the entire country stops. Sirens sound, and millions of people stand in silence—on highways and army bases, and in schools, grocery stores and living rooms. We remember the soldiers who fell defending our homeland. We remember the victims of terror. We remember the families who carry loss every single day.

This year, we remember new names. New faces. New heartbreak.

We remember those lost in the war that began on Oct. 7. We remember those who fell defending Israel from Iran’s attacks. We remember those who ran toward danger so others could live.

And we remember that the story of Israel has been written by ordinary people who showed extraordinary courage.

Then, as the sun sets, something remarkable happens. The grief does not disappear, but it transforms. The country shifts from mourning to celebration. Flags rise. Families gather. Children dance. Fireworks fill the sky.

This is Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day—the day we celebrate the miracle of a sovereign Jewish state. The day we honor the resilience of a people who refused to disappear. The day we say, with full hearts: Am Yisrael Chai!—the people of Israel live!

This transition—from tears to joy, from loss to life—isn’t easy. But it is who we are. It is the essence of the Jewish story. And it is a story that Americans understand as well.

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, Americans are reflecting on their own journey and on the sacrifices made for freedom, the values that shaped a nation, and the belief that liberty is worth defending.

Israel’s story is different, but the tenets are the same.

Both nations were built on the idea that people should be free. Both nations were shaped by those willing to sacrifice for that freedom. Both nations believe that faith, courage and moral clarity matter. Both nations know that independence is not a gift; it must be earned. It is a responsibility.

As Israel faces threats from Iran and Jewish people around the world face rising antisemitism, these shared standards bind us even more closely.

During the Holocaust, there were Christians who stood with the Jewish people when it was dangerous to do so. Today, we are blessed to see even more Christians standing with us—speaking out, praying, advocating and supporting the Jewish state in tangible, lifesaving ways.

Their support makes it possible for us to help families displaced by war, elderly Holocaust survivors, communities in need of bomb shelters and children living under threat.

This partnership is not symbolic. It is real. It is essential. And it is rooted in the same values that both Israel and America hold dear.

Initiatives like Flags of Fellowship show what happens when Christians and Jews stand together not only against hatred and bigotry, but for hope, dignity and freedom.

Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut remind us that grief and gratitude are not opposites. They are partners. One teaches us the cost of freedom; the other teaches us its blessing.

This week, as Israel moves from remembrance to celebration, I am reminded of a simple truth: The strength of a nation is not measured only by its victories, but by the people who stand with it.

To every Christian who has stood with Israel—through prayer, through action, through love—your support is felt. It is needed. And it is part of the miracle we celebrate as Israel turns 78.

May we continue to walk this path together. May we honor the fallen by choosing life. And may we celebrate freedom with the gratitude it deserves.

