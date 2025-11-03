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Opinion

Yes, take Mamdani at his word

The New York mayoral candidate uses his Muslim identity not as the ideology that it is, Islamism, but as a victimized race, which it absolutely is not.

M. Zuhdi Jasser
Zohran Mamdani
New York state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani participates in a Taxi Workers Alliance Rally outside of New York City Hall, Aug. 3, 2022. Credit: InformedImages via Wikimedia Commons.
M. Zuhdi Jasser
M. Zuhdi Jasser M. Zuhdi Jasser
M. Zuhdi Jasser is the president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy based in Phoenix, Ariz. He is a former U.S. Navy lieutenant commander and author of A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Patriot’s Fight to Save His Faith.
(Nov. 2, 2025 / JNS)

Make no mistake. Patriotic, reform-minded, anti-Islamist Muslims like myself and others in our Muslim Reform Movement have been warning the West for decades that just as Islamists have radicalized Muslims across the planet, they will do so with the left.

Look no further than the Black Lives Matter movement, led by virulent antisemites of the likes of the Nation of Islam and other collectivist racist movements of convenience, tribalism and antisemitism.

It is not rocket science that New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s worldview is related to a worldview dominated by the utilitarian advancement of his only loyalty, to the world’s “red-green axis,” the world’s Marxist jihadists.

Thus, wherever he is able to find “comrades,” as he calls them, whether socialists and communists of the Democratic Socialists of America or Islamists and jihadis of the mosques of his radical imam network throughout New York, he’s at home.

Aspirationally, Marxist-Islamists like Mamdani see themselves narcissistically as a vehicle for the ascendancy of that red-green axis globally and domestically into the West.

Mamdani screams “Islamophobia” before anyone can muster the courage to call out his antisemitic hate and seditious anti-Americanism. He intentionally conflates being an Islamist with being a Muslim.

He gaslights Americans by claiming that antisemitism is weaponized against him, but, in fact, he is projecting the very racism that he is perpetrating. As an anti-American Islamist, Mamdani’s vernacular is saturated with unadulterated antisemitism.

Now, just before the election, in what would be his campaign’s closing statement just a few days ago, his emphasis was not about his love of America nor the freedoms it gave him. Instead, he complained on camera about how he was victimized and how he’s “carried the indignities” of being Muslim through his race after the Sept. 11 attacks.

He shows zero capacity to understand what being a New Yorker or an American actually meant on Sept. 12, 2001, when the city became ground zero in the Islamist terror war that Al-Qaeda waged on Sept. 11. He evinces that same moral blindness in refusing to condemn the genocide by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Actually, this is how normal, anti-Islamist Muslims responded to the “Ground Zero mosque.” As I wrote in the New York Post in 2010, “To put it bluntly, Ground Zero is the one place in America where Muslims should think less about teaching Islam and ‘our good side’ and more about being American and fulfilling our responsibilities to confront the ideology of our enemies.”

Instead, “comrade” Mamdani attacks New York City’s police, security and all New Yorkers who re-dedicated their lives to fighting Marxist-jihadism, the very ideas he now advances, whether nonviolent or not. As is classic of Islamists, he dissimulates and uses his Muslim identity, not as the ideology which it is, Islamism, but as a victimized race, which it absolutely is not.

Meanwhile, he uses every opportunity to unapologetically cozy up to the very radical imams in New York City, including Siraj Wahhaj, whom the rest of us rational Muslims dedicate ourselves to defeating. I discuss in A Battle for the Soul of Islam how I confronted Imam Wahhaj at a 1995 meeting of the Islamic Society of North America in Indianapolis about his seditious and treasonous call at that meeting for Muslims to replace the U.S. Constitution with the Quran.

Mamdani claims Islamophobia for his family and his auntie when it suits him, while his father, a Columbia professor and equally self-righteous immigrant, is seen radically comparing Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler. The Marxist-Islamist apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

He invokes the term “Islamophobia” to otherwise claim “anti-Muslim bigotry,” when, in fact, the term is used throughout the OIC (the Organization of Islamic Cooperation of 56 Muslim-majority nations of today’s “neo-caliphate”) to punish genuine dissidents in Muslim-majority nations who speak out against Islamist theocrats and monarchs who weaponize anti-blasphemy laws to stay in power.

Mamdani could never get himself to condemn the phrase “from the river to the sea” or even honestly explain its origin and meaning, which he most certainly knows. “From the river to the sea” has no other interpretation but the complete annihilation of Israel. It is genocidal in its desire to re-create a pre-1948 Middle East, if not to resurrect the last Islamic Caliphate with Islamist hegemony. This position is bolstered by Mamdani’s support of the BDS movement, which, by definition, calls for the economic destruction of the State of Israel.

Mamdani’s worldview (Marxist-jihadism) divides the world between Dar-al-Islam, the abode of Islam where Islam reigns supreme, and the Dar-al-Harb, where war (civilizational or militant) can be waged to impose Islam. Such a worldview sees Israel and America as living in the land of war. He has never openly, let alone convincingly, criticized the radical commentaries of imams like Wahhaj, who have openly called for Sharia law to dominate America.

The fact that Mamdani cannot bring himself to say anything critical of genocidal Islamist terror groups like Hamas, ISIS, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda or the Muslim Brotherhood tells you why Mamdani should be the mayor of Gaza City, not New York.

Originally published by the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

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