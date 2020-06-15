More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Judicial overreach and the Israeli sovereignty imperative

Excessive intervention by the courts into what is seen as the purview of the legislature is likely to have some unintended consequences: Energizing the drive to extend Israeli sovereignty over Judea-Samaria—and sparking far-reaching judicial reform.

Martin Sherman
Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut arrives at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 3, 2020, to hear a petition against the coalition agreement between the Blue and White and Likud parties. Photo: Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL.
Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut arrives at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 3, 2020, to hear a petition against the coalition agreement between the Blue and White and Likud parties. Photo: Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(June 15, 2020 / JNS)

The Supreme Court has lost it. It declares itself the legislature, executive and judiciary all at the same time—Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, June 9, 2020.

We congratulate the Supreme Court for finally removing its mask and abandoning its pretense of impartialityRegavim, June 9, 2020.

… the High Court today declared war on the right of Jews to settle in the land of Israel. Applying sovereignty and expanding construction are the best answers to the High Court’s ruling … The decision of the Supreme Judges is a definitive proof of our duty to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria—Settlements Minister Tsipi Hotovely, June 9, 2020.
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Supreme Court, once again, ruled to revoke a law duly passed in the Israeli legislature.

The Judiciary vs. the Legislature … again
The law, the Judea and Samaria Settlement Regulation Law (or the Regulation Law, as it is more widely known) pertains to thousands of cases in which Israelis built homes with government consent or encouragement, later to discover that the land’s ownership was in dispute. In many cases, the alleged landowners had no evidence to support their claims.

The law was initially passed in the Knesset by a comfortable majority of 60 to 52, on February 6, 2017. However, after petitions were submitted against it—by the heads of the local councils of 23 Palestinian villages, along with 13 so-called “human rights” groups, led by Yesh Din, Peace Now and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI)—the government agreed to suspend the implementation of the law until the High Court published its final ruling on the issue. This it did last Tuesday.

The Regulation Law was formulated after Israel was forced to demolish a number of outposts and homes build on land later claimed to have been owned by Palestinian Arabs while the Jewish residents claimed to have legally purchased the land, or to have been misled as to its status.

The purpose of the law was to legalize retroactively up to 4,000 residences in about 16 Jewish communities in Area C in Judea-Samaria (a.k.a. the “West Bank”), built on land initially designated as government-owned, but later was claimed by Palestinian Arabs—not always accompanied by proof of ownership.

According to the law, the land on which the residences were built would remain that of the legal owners, but its usage would be expropriated by the state. In exchange, the Palestinian-Arab owners would be compensated with 125 percent of the assessed value of the land, or if possible, receive alternate land.
The law was only to apply in cases where the homes were built in “good faith"—i.e. in cases where the Jewish homeowners built without knowledge that the land was privately owned, or where they received state assistance (indicating that the construction was government approved).

Equal rights for enemy aliens?
This week, the law was struck down by an almost unanimous decision of 8 to 1. In conveying the majority’s position, Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut stated that the law “does not meet the constitutional standards of Israeli law. The desire to find a simple and comprehensive solution to the problem of construction in Israeli localities in the region, after years of various authorities contributing to the creation of this reality, is understandable, and preventing eviction and demolition of bona fide homes and [with] the approval of competent authorities is a proper and important purpose.”

However, she added, "[This] … does not justify violating the right to property and the right to equality and dignity of the Palestinians … and creates discrimination between Israeli and Palestinian residents regarding the regulation of illegal construction in the area.”

Of course, this leaves any reasonably informed layman to puzzle over which clause in Israel’s as-yet-unwritten constitution mandates that members of an overtly enemy collective should be afforded rights equal to those of Israel’s own taxpaying citizens. Somewhat understandably, this prompted former Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich, one of the original initiators of the Regulation Law, to vent his ire on the Court, blurting out angrily that it places “the rights of enemy civilians above those of the citizens of Israel.”
But more on that a little later.

The minority voice of reason
Justice Noam Sohlberg, the only one of the nine Supreme Court judges on the panel to vote against repealing the law, pointed out: “The Regulation Law is an exceptional law. It seeks to create an ‘unconventional solution to a difficult and unconventional problem ...’ ”

He thus cautioned that it should not be judged by the usual criteria: “Any attempt, therefore, to examine the constitutionality of the Regulation Law by comparing it to ‘ordinary’ law—[such as] administrative or civil law–will inevitably seal its fate ...”

Sohlberg expressed concern that the repeal will benefit “neither the [Jewish] settlers nor the [Arab] landowners … The former will lose out and the latter will not benefit.”

Somewhat wryly, he pointed out: “The land and buildings that the legislature sought to regulate, at least for the most part, would therefore remain deserted and abandoned–until the appearance of the prophet Elijah or some political decision as to the status of the region and the settlements in it (whichever comes first).”

Although he was critical of what he saw as the involvement of government agencies in supporting illegal construction in the past, he noted that this “will not change the fact that, over the years, this involvement has created a reality, on a very large scale, that cannot be ignored today.”

Justice Sohlberg agreed that the law indeed did result in some harm to the Palestinian-Arab landowners’ rights to property ownership and dignity, but given the complex realities on the ground, he judged that it constituted an appropriate balance—and should not be annulled.
He did feel, however, that the law should be sent back to the Knesset for further sharpening of its focus and definition of its scope of application.

A law that benefits both Jews and Arabs
As I mentioned before, the Court’s determination to repeal the law on the basis of its being “unconstitutional” is reminiscent of other vague terms, such as proportionality and reasonableness that have been invoked in the past in judicial annulment of laws passed in the Knesset.

In this case, however, the Court appears to have erred not only in the use of loosely defined concepts to underpin its ruling, but in the substantive analysis of the likely impact of the law under judicial review.

Indeed, not only is it clear that the proposed Regulation Law will ensure the rights of the Jewish homeowners, but it can be shown easily to enhance the rights of Palestinian-Arab landowners, as well.

After all, the alleged Arab landowners were not intended to be stripped of their property without recompense. Indeed, they were to be compensated at well above the assessed market value of the property over which they claimed ownership. Moreover, if the land is not used for Jewish residences, there is little chance of its being used for any alternative profitable purpose—as it would be left immediately adjacent to a Jewish community, and thus unlikely to be approved for any other activity.

Thus, little reflection is required to grasp that, in the daunting socio-cultural environment in which the Palestinian Arabs live, sale of land to the hated Zionists/infidel Jews—even at a handsome profit—is an act of treasonous betrayal, punishable by death, usually a grisly one.
Accordingly, it is only if a law like the Regulation Law is enacted, which in fact compels the Palestinian-Arab landowners to receive compensation for the use of their land, can they hope to see any profit from it.

A pretext for curtailing Jewish settlements?
Thus, unless the motivation of the Court is to curtail the development of the Jewish communities in Judea-Samaria, there appears little point, and no logic, in annulling legislation that ensures the rights of Jews and enhances the rights of Arabs.

Response from the political actors in Israel was largely as expected and varied in accordance with the support or opposition to Jewish presence across the 1967 Green Line.

Thus, the Court decision was lauded by the far-left, whose electoral constituency has shrunk to around five percent of the vote (excluding, of course, the dominantly anti-Zionist Arab Joint List, which, with the Islamist extremists and Arab ultra-nationalists, can hardly be designated as “left wing.”)

The Blue and White Party issued a largely non-committal response, declaring that it will respect the ruling and search for ways to legalize many homes “in a prudent manner and with wide consensus.”

On the pro-settlement right, reaction ranged from the irate to the incandescent.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin blasted the ruling, saying that the Supreme Court “once again today trampled, in its usual its deplorable fashion, Israeli democracy and the basic human rights of many Israeli citizens.”

Levin (Likud) lamented that the ruling “tore another rift into Israeli society and will do even more harm to the public trust in the [Supreme] Court and its justices.”
He warned: “The [Supreme] Court is marching with great bounds towards a legal crisis never before seen in Israel. The Knesset will be silent no more in the face of ongoing degradation of its legitimacy and standing.”

Invoking the Override Clause
Former Knesset Speaker and current Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) fumed: “The High Court has lost it. It declares itself the legislative, executive and judiciary all at the same time. This must be put to an end … by means of the ‘Override Clause’ [that would, in principle, allow the Knesset to override judicial repeal of laws.]”

Edelstein later tweeted: “If the High Court does not recognize its limits, the Knesset will have to delineate them.”

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) said: “The answer to the repeal of the Regulation Law is: Sovereignty now in Judea and Samaria. We must act with all our might to make it happen as soon as possible.”

Former Transportation Minister MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) asserted gruffly: “The test for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, Likud and the ultra-Orthodox, will not be in ineffectual derogatory statements regarding the High Court over the repeal, but in passing the Override Clause in the Knesset immediately"—adding disparagingly, “There is a large majority for it in the Knesset, and with [only] 12 mandates, [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz will do anything to avoid elections.”
Former Defense Minister MK Naftali Bennet declared decisively: “The answer to the annulment of the Regulation Law must comprise two acts: Extending sovereignty and legislating the Override Clause … that will restore power to the representatives of the public.”

Will judicial overreach expedite judicial reform … and sovereignty?
Accordingly, the ruling to annul the Regulation Law appears to have sparked a heightened sense of urgency over the issue of sovereignty and its extension to the Jewish communities in Judea-Samaria. Thus, one source close to Netanyahu claimed: “Extending sovereignty will solve most of the problem of regulation.”

Another Likud source was cited as saying that once Israeli sovereignty is implemented on West Bank settlements, the law would no longer be necessary.

Whether or not these assessments are overly optimistic, it is undeniable that excessive judicial intervention in what is seen as the purview of the legislature is likely to bring about one unintended consequence: Energizing the drive to extend Israeli sovereignty to significant areas of Judea-Samaria.

However, probably what is even more likely is that it will ignite a vigorous effort to bring about far-reaching judicial reform—particularly regarding the manner in which judges are selected, in order to produce a judiciary more representative of the views and values of the society, whose disputes it is designated to adjudicate.
In several past columns I have had occasion to refer to Professor Ran Hirschl’s 2004 book, Towards Juristocracy, (Harvard University Press). I feel compelled to do so again—as his insightful caveat in the following excerpt encapsulates precisely the chain of events set out in this column—with the Supreme Court justices invoking some abstruse legal principle to overturn a seemingly commonsense “political arrangement and public policy agreed upon in a majoritarian decision-making arena [the Knesset].”

Judicial overreach, Judicial reform … and sovereignty (cont’d)
He cautions: “In Israel, the negative impact of the judicialization of politics on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy is already beginning to show its mark. Over the past decade, the public image of the Supreme Court as an autonomous and impartial arbiter has been increasingly eroded ... as political arrangements and public policies agreed upon in majoritarian decision-making arenas are likely to be reviewed by an often hostile Supreme Court. As a result, the Court and its judges increasingly are viewed by a considerable portion of the Israeli public as pushing forward their own political agenda …"

Significantly, a recent poll by the distinctly left-leaning Israel Democracy Institute found that “59 percent of Israelis think that the legal rulings of Supreme Court justices are influenced by their political views.”
Indeed, as I pointed out in the past (for example here, here and here), the disconnect between the perspectives of the Supreme Court justices and wide swathes of the general public has led to a precipitous fall in the credibility of the judiciary in general and the Supreme Court in particular. Citing an ongoing study of the credibility of Israel’s judicial system conducted by Haifa University, Ynet‘s Einav Schiff echoed a virtually identical—albeit more recent—diagnosis to Hirschl’s. Thus, in a piece entitled “The Supreme Court is losing the people’s trust,” he wrote: “The view of the Court as an ivory tower, home to self-appointed gods, is becoming more and more common, and this is reflected in different confidence indexes. Last May, for example, the Rule of Law Index by Professor Arie Ratner of Haifa University found that 49 percent of Jewish Israeli citizens have confidence in the Supreme Court. In 2000, that rate stood at 80 percent. This isn’t a slip or a drop; it’s a collapse.”

The ‘D9' specter and the desirability of the non-justiciability doctrine
With some prescience, he forecasts: “Needless to say, the High Court’s image among the public cannot remain as it is now. Eventually, there will be a political constellation that could enable another constitutional revolution—the kind hoped for by powerful players such as [then-Justice] Minister [Ayelet] Shaked and Minister Yariv Levin—which will be powered by support from the people.”

Then, in reference to a July 2015 remark by then-MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), who in response to a ruling to demolish two buildings in the settlement of Beit El, proclaimed: "… a Caterpillar D9 bulldozer should be used raze the High Court.” Schiff warns ominously: “The D9 is already fueled to the max. The only thing that’s left is to step on the gas.”

In this regard, and just before the figurative D9 begins to rev up its engine, the Israeli judiciary should take note of the counsel of Professor Ruth Gavison, an Israel Prize winner for her legal research, who, together with constitutional law professor Or Bassok of the University of Nottingham, U.K., recalled an era prior to the 1990s, “before the Supreme Court ruled that everything is justiciable—there was no need to explain that the Supreme Court lacks expertise or relative advantage in [certain] issues.”

They warmly endorsed the notion of “non-justiciability,” noting: “The non-justiciability doctrine which was designed to allow the Supreme Court to avoid deciding petitions that deal with issues in which judges lack expertise, or highly political issues, or issues that may erode the Court’s institutional capital.”

There is still time to heed this wise call for judicial restraint—before the D9’s gears engage.

Martin Sherman is the founder & executive director of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Judea and Samaria Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Seattle Police Car
U.S. News
Jews almost eight times likelier than Muslims and Arabs to be targets of hate crimes in Seattle area since 2023
“The numbers are absolutely alarming, but alarm doesn’t help,” Randy Kessler, executive director of StandWithUs Northwest, told JNS.
August 10, 2026 02:50 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Menachem Wecker
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David