More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Malevolent Macron has no claim to the moral high ground

Given France’s gruesome post-World War II colonial history, it has a feeble claim to any moral superiority and is hardly in a position to pontificate to Israel over Gaza.

Martin Sherman
Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to the South Portico of the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other world leaders on Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS)

A recent and somewhat undiplomatic incident occurred that set the proverbial cat among the pigeons in the stately halls of government in Paris.

It came in the form of an open letter in The Wall Street Journal written by Charles Kushner, the U.S. Ambassador to France, expressing sharp criticism of the manner in which President Emmanuel Macron has handled the burgeoning wave of antisemitism in the country.

Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, warned that antisemitic incidents in France had “exploded since Hamas’s barbaric assault on October 7, 2023” against the farms, villages and towns in southern Israel. Significantly, he suggested that Macron’s government’s criticism of Israel and his move toward recognizing a Palestinian state amid its war on Gaza had emboldened antisemitic sentiments. The US envoy warned that today, “many French Jews fear that history will repeat itself in Europe,” and urged Macron to forge a “serious plan” to root out antisemitism.

The piece sparked considerable French ire and resulted in the ambassador being summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a dressing-down. However, not only did Kushner fail to comply, sending a lower-level official in his place, but he was given stout support from Washington, with the State Department spokesman doubling down on his criticisms: “We stand by his comments … Ambassador Kushner is our US government representative in France and is doing a great job advancing our national interests in that role.”

Not unexpectedly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the intended initiative, warning: “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became…A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launchpad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it.”

In a letter to Macron, Netanyahu charged that his call for a Palestinian state “pours fuel on this antisemitism fire”

Another condemnation of the move, even more strident and arguably of greater international significance, came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who excoriated the decision in strong words on his X account. “The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UNgeneral assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.”

The French rejected the accusations, claiming that any suggestion that French plans to recognize a Palestinian state explained a rise in antisemitic violence was “erroneous” and “abject.”

Proof to the contrary, however, soon appeared in the form of the glee with which the virulently antisemitic Hamas embraced the measure. Indeed, as if to expunge any doubt as to the prudence (or lack thereof) of the initiative came the warm commendation from the Islamist terror group, welcoming Macron’s decision, and praising it as “a positive step in the right direction” while urging all countries of the world “to follow France’s lead.”

Of course, France is hardly in a position to claim any moral high ground on the issue of granting independence to territories under its control.

Thus, for example, the 1954-1962 Algerian War of Independence, during which France deployed around half a million counter-insurgency troops, who engaged in systematic torture of Algerians, summary executions, abductions and collective punishment, including forced relocation of about 2 million Algerians and the destruction of thousands of villages. The overall toll of Paris’s attempt to stifle Algerian independence was 200-400,000 civilian deaths.

Indeed, prior to being elected president in 2017, Macron admitted that French actions in Algeria constituted a “crime against humanity.” Yet after his election, with the same brazen hypocrisy he displayed in his attitude toward the Jewish State, he refused point-blank to apologize for the atrocities perpetrated in Algeria, stating: “It’s [an apology] not relevant and the word [forgive] would break all bonds.”

A similar display of French colonial brutality manifested itself in Indo-China—today Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, particularly the First Indochina War (1946–1954). France’s rule in this region was marked not just by gross colonial exploitation but also by severe repression and savage atrocities. Although reliable figures for the number of total civilian deaths are difficult to come by, due in no small measure to the desire of the French to conceal/minimize the true numbers, but there is little doubt they run into the hundreds of thousands, with some estimates as high as 800,000.

Even today, France clings doggedly to its overseas possessions, such as its Pacific Islands territory of New Caledonia. It has employed a variety of “dodgy” measures to ensure Paris’s hold over these remote islands—among other things, to retain control over their rich nickel deposits. These include marginalization of the indigenous, pro-independence Kanak population, New Caledonia’s largest ethnic group, as well as impeding the strong demand for independence, by manipulating the demographic composition of the population and the results of referenda on the independence issue, as well as intimidation by means of a military presence.

By coercively strangling the desire for independence, France could well drive the Kanak population to desperate measures, which might well lead to the rekindling of the violence that took place over this issue in the 1980s.

So, in light of France’s dismal colonial history across the globe, from North Africa through East Asia to Oceania, it is hardly in a position to pontificate to Israel over Gaza. Indeed, it has a feeble claim to any high moral ground—especially because its action may well fan the flames of antisemitism threatening to engulf France.

After all, as opposed to its own colonial action aimed at holding on to its territories abroad, Israel had already handed over Gaza for the self-rule of the local population, who, instead of seizing the opportunity to develop the enclave, used it as an opportunity to amass a deadly arsenal, and as a platform, from which to launch a lethal assault against the Jewish state.

Defense and Security Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B'Nefesh founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart welcome Atara and Jeffrey Douglas (in white shirts) and their children, Emilia, 6, Nathaniel, 10, and Hallie, 9, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Yonit Schiller/Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Israel News
‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah
Nefesh B’Nefesh marks 100,000 “olim” from North America since 2002 with the Douglas family, who moved to Jerusalem from New York.
August 10, 2026 06:02 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David