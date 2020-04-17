More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Who works to help spread ancient blood libels?

Far too many “human-rights” organizations are guilty of promulgating the oldest hatred known to humankind: anti-Semitism, a virus that has endured a great deal longer than COVID-19.

Sarah N. Stern
The logo of Amnesty International. Source: Facebook.
The logo of Amnesty International. Source: Facebook.
Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern is the founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a think tank that specializes in the Middle East. She is the author of Saudi Arabia and the Global Terrorist Network (2011).
(April 17, 2020 / JNS)

Dating back to the International Conference against Racism in Durban, South Africa in 2001, many of the human-rights organizations that the public turns to for objective data have increasingly not been part of the solution, but part of the problem. With 1,500 organizations present, the Durban conference transformed itself into a hate-fest that sparked the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and imbued the attendees with a particular sort of ancient loathing.

The most flagrant recent example is Amnesty International. On April 10, The New York Times published a story about a Gazan activist, Rami Aman, 38, who runs a group titled “The Gaza Youth Committee.” He had posted an invitation to Israelis on Facebook saying, “Meet Gazan Activists,” describing the event as, “Finally an opportunity to speak with Gazans who not only do not hate us, but who are working tirelessly to open channels of communication between Gazans and Israelis.”

Mr. Aman was summarily arrested and hasn’t been heard from ever since. His crime? Conducting a Zoom meeting between Palestinians and Israelis.

Iyad al-Bozom, a Hamas spokesman, charged him with the crime of “holding a normalization activity” that he says “is a betrayal of our people and their sacrifices.”

Even more disturbing is that the person who had “snitched” on Rami Aran, Hind Khoudary, is employed by Amnesty International as a research consultant. Ms. Khoudary wrote on her Facebook page, “the worst sin any Palestinian can commit is normalization; which is any joint activity between Palestine and Israel. In other words, any form of joint activity, cooperation or dialogue with Israelis is unacceptable, even engaging with Israeli ‘Peace Activists.’ These actions are collaboration with enemies of us, the Palestinians.”

Amnesty International lists its mission on its website as: “We work to protect people, wherever justice, truth and dignity are denied. Amnesty International is a global movement of millions of people demanding human rights for all people-no matter who they are or where they are.”

Unless, of course, you would like to see “normalization” between Palestinians and Israelis.

How can a so-called human-rights organization such as Amnesty International employ an individual who is so imbued with hatred? Where is its objectivity?

Yet this sort of overt bias against the State of Israel is nothing unusual for a multitude of organizations that hide their aversion to Israel and the Jewish people behind the sanctimonious shield of human rights.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, tweeted on March 29: “Coronavirus quarantine versus Israeli siege. Gazans ask: What is 14 days of isolation when they’ve had 14 years?”

Of course, if Mr. Roth were a bit more intellectually honest, he would understand that 14 years ago, Israel made the internally gut-wrenching decision to disengage from the Gaza Strip, which pitted Jew against Jew. Many Israeli soldiers were ordered to evict Jews from their homes. Rabbis had said they would leave the synagogues to be turned into mosques because “after all, we all pray to the same God.” Jews left greenhouses intact for the Palestinians because they wanted “the nascent Palestinian state to have some sort of an economic infrastructure.”

Yet the minute the blue-and-white flag was lowered and the last Israeli soldier left, all of those synagogues and greenhouses were razed in a frenzied atmosphere of chaos and antipathy.

There was a brief power-sharing arrangement between Fatah and Hamas. Then, in 2007, a brutal battle between the two factions ensued. Hamas was victorious and has ruled Gaza since.

Again, on March 15, Mr. Roth tweeted: “The coronavirus will test the wisdom of Israel’s policies for crippling the economy and health systems of Gaza and the West Bank. As the occupying power (for Gaza, too, given Israel’s severe restrictions on movement), Israel is responsible for health care.”

The truth is that a division of the Israel Defense Forces, COGAT (the unit for Coordinating Government Activities in the Territories), has been providing Palestinians in Gaza with testing kits and has helped with the training of medical personnel there. The same is true in Judea and Samaria, and for a while, the Palestinian Authority was cooperating with the IDF to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those efforts have gone back and forth, particularly as Ramadan is approaching.

As COGAT’s Civil Administration Health Coordinator Dalia Basa said, “bacteria and viruses do not stop at the border, and the spread of the dangerous virus in Judea and Samaria can also jeopardize the health of the residents of Israel. COGAT and the Ministry of Health will continue working to help the Palestinian authorities curb the spread of the virus in the territories—both as an Israeli interest and for humanitarian reasons. We will expand medical training to Palestinian personnel as much as possible, as well as the transfer of medical equipment to the Palestinian healthcare system.”

The distortion by human-rights groups amounts to nothing more than a blood libel. This pandemic is a modern-day example of how disease going back to the Black Death in Europe and the Near East—beginning in 1346, when Jews were first accused of poisoning the wells—have been used to promote hatred against the Jewish people.

From experience, we have learned that too many of these self-appointed monitors of human rights are themselves guilty of promulgating the oldest hatred known to humankind: anti-Semitism, a virus that has endured a great deal longer than COVID-19, and for which there is no known antidote.

Sarah N. Stern is founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a pro-Israel and pro-American think tank and policy institute in Washington, D.C.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David