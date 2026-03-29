More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Why I wrote a Haggadah for the rest of us

Every year, somewhere in the middle of the seder, I felt it: the bitter and the sweet.

Mar. 29, 2026
Rachel Pipitone

Why I wrote a Haggadah for the rest of us

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A Passover seder table in Israel, April 22, 2024. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
A Passover seder table in Israel, April 22, 2024. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
Rachel Pipitone
Rachel Pipitone Rachel Pipitone
Rachel Pipitone is the creator of Southern Mikveh (southernmikveh.com) and the author of From the Narrow Place to Hope: A Haggadah Supplement for Fertility Journeys.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Passover is my favorite holiday.

I say this knowing it surprises people. Passover is labor-intensive and emotionally demanding, and it requires you to clean your kitchen in ways that border on obsessive. But I love it.

I love the cooking most of all, and the way it takes over my week, a little like Thanksgiving: the menu-building, the smell of matzah-ball soup filling the house, the way I try to make sure there is something special for everyone.

For 10 years in Philadelphia, I hosted the seder almost annually, and my friends knew to wait all year for that soup. I also make Sephardic charoset truffles with dates, golden raisins, apricots, honey and cinnamon—rolled by hand. I love putting the charoset and maror on the matzah together, the sweet and the bitter in one bite. I love that Judaism gave us a ritual that holds both at once.

Every year, somewhere in the middle of the seder, I felt it: the bitter and the sweet.

Children are woven into every corner of Passover. Not loudly, not cruelly, just everywhere.

“From the Narrow Place to Hope: A Haggadah Supplement for Fertility Journeys.” Credit: Courtesy.
“From the Narrow Place to Hope: A Haggadah Supplement for Fertility Journeys.” Credit: Courtesy.

There’s “The Four Questions,” traditionally sung by the youngest child at the table. Then come “The Four Sons” (or “The Four Children”), each one representing a different way a child might receive the story. There’s Elijah’s cup of wine, with young eyes planted to see a bit of it sipped. The highlight might be the afikomen, hidden for little hands to find. And the songs, of course, are designed to keep young voices engaged well past bedtime.

The entire architecture of the seder assumes that you are passing something down. That is the point. That is the mitzvah.

But what happens when there is no next generation at your table yet? What happens when you have been trying and waiting and hoping, and the seder arrives again, and you are still the one with no one to teach “The Four Questions” to?

For years, I sat with that in silence. I was not alone. One in eight couples struggles with infertility, and Jewish families are no exception. Every Passover, people navigating IVF, IUI, pregnancy loss, adoption and donor journeys sit down at a seder table full of symbols about liberation and future generations, carrying a grief that the Haggadah has no language for.

I am a writer and a designer. I am also a Jewish convert, someone who chose this tradition deliberately and has spent years finding my place inside it. I have been on my own fertility journey for nearly a decade, through a first marriage that fell apart partially because of it, through years of treatments and waiting, and now, at the age of 41, preparing for a donor embryo transfer this spring with my husband.

Somewhere along the way, I stopped waiting for someone else to make the resource I needed. At the beginning of 2026, I created SouthernMikveh.com, where I write about what it means to pursue parenthood as a Jewish woman in Tennessee, a state where lawmakers are actively debating the future of IVF, and insurance coverage is another battle entirely.

Last month, I published “From the Narrow Place to Hope: A Haggadah Supplement for Fertility Journeys,” the first Haggadah supplement written specifically for this ongoing family issue. It works alongside any Haggadah, weaving Jewish wisdom, reimagined rituals and space for reflection into the traditional seder.

I named it after the Mitzrayim—the narrow place—because that is what this journey is. You are not lost. You are not forgotten. You are in the narrow place, moving through it, waiting for what comes next.

The word seder means “order.” There is an order to things, the Haggadah tells us. A story that moves from slavery to liberation, from darkness to light, from the narrow place to hope. I have been living inside that story for a long time. I think a lot of people reading this have, too.

This Passover, I will make my matzah-ball soup. I will roll the charoset truffles by hand. I will put charoset and maror on the matzah, and hold the bitter and the sweet together, the way I have learned to do. And I will sit down at the seder with my own supplement in front of me, finally with somewhere to put everything I have been carrying to the table for years.

The story is not over. The door is still open.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Parliament Hill Canada
World News
Anti-Zionist Jew elected leader of fourth largest Canadian political party
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, said that it was “left with a deep sense of sadness.”
Mar. 29, 2026
Dave Gordon
Lebanon
Israel News
Netanyahu orders IDF to expand security zone in Southern Lebanon
Israeli premier aims to prevent attacks and push the Hezbollah threat farther from northern border amid ongoing multi-front war.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanon
Israel News
Israel hits 250 Iran, Lebanon targets in major assault
The IDF carried out wide-scale airstrikes on regime and Hezbollah sites, expanding “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Mar. 29, 2026
Joshua Marks
US CENTCOM, Cooper
U.S. News
US will keep striking Iran ‘for a little while longer,’ Vance says
The military campaign aims to ensure Tehran cannot pose a nuclear threat for “a very, very long time.”
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, 22, from New Haven, Connecticut, was killed in combat in Southern Lebanon, March 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IDF soldier KIA in Lebanon
The slain soldier was identified as Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz.
Mar. 29, 2026
Amelie Botbol, JNS Staff
IDF troops uncover weapons in Lebanese school
Israel News
IDF slays Hezbollah ‘journalist,’ seizes hundreds of weapons in Lebanese school
Two Israeli officers were critically wounded during ground operations in Southern Lebanon.
Mar. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen