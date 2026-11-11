More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Could Jerusalem get an Arab mayor?

In light of changes in the national political arena, the policy on elections in Israel’s capital could also change.

Yehudit Katsover, Nadia Matar
A view of Jerusalem with the Israeli flag in the foreground. Credit: John Theodor/Shutterstock.
A view of Jerusalem with the Israeli flag in the foreground. Credit: John Theodor/Shutterstock.
Yehudit Katsover
Yehudit Katsover Yehudit Katsover
Yehudit Katsover is co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement founded by Women in Green.
Nadia Matar
Nadia Matar Nadia Matar
Nadia Matar is co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Anyone who believes that the influence of the Arab parties on the formation of Israel’s government is where the story ends would do well to turn their attention to Jerusalem. What currently appears to be a political move concerning only the composition of the government could open the door to far-reaching changes in local centers of decision-making as well.

Jerusalem—Israel’s capital and the city that symbolizes Jewish sovereignty more than any other—could find itself at the center of a new kind of political struggle. Such a development could set a political precedent with implications extending far beyond the Knesset.

If the Arab parties discover that they have the power to make and break governments in Israel, why would they not seek to translate that power into influence over the centers of government in Jerusalem as well? Once political participation at the national level becomes accepted practice, the question may arise as to why they should not also demand participation and influence in the municipal arena.

In Jerusalem, the demographic potential for political influence is particularly significant. Arabs make up nearly 40% of the city’s population, a proportion that cannot be ignored when considering the future of the capital. Until now, most of the Arab population of eastern Jerusalem has refrained from participating in municipal elections, partly because of Palestinian political opposition to participation in Israeli governing institutions.

But will this boycott last forever? Does the current political reality guarantee that Jerusalem’s Arab population will continue to refrain from participating in municipal elections in the future?

In light of the changes taking place in the national political arena, one cannot ignore the possibility that the policy regarding elections in Jerusalem may also change. If the Arab parties become partners in forming a government in Israel, the Palestinian Authority may also reconsider its opposition to participation in Jerusalem’s elections.

Why settle for a political struggle from the outside when it is possible to try to exert influence from within, through the institutions of local government? From the perspective of these actors, participation in elections could become yet another tool in the struggle over the character of the city and control of its institutions.

It is precisely this reality that makes it necessary to place the need for Greater Jerusalem back on the national agenda. And no longer Jerusalem within its limited, tiny boundaries, but rather a broad Jerusalem metropolitan area that would include Gush Etzion, Ma’ale Adumim, Givat Ze’ev and additional parts of Binyamin.

Expanding the city’s boundaries would add hundreds of thousands of Jewish residents; strengthen the Jewish majority; and create a large, contiguous metropolitan area with significant demographic and national importance.

So this is our warning: Jerusalem is not just another city in Israel. It is Israel’s capital, its heart and the symbol of Israeli sovereignty.

A coalition dependent on the Arab parties could have political consequences that would not stop at the Knesset. A precedent of political partnership at the national level could also have repercussions for Jerusalem, turning it into a new arena of political struggle.

The question is not only who will sit around the government table in Jerusalem, but who will seek to influence the city’s leadership and its future.

Anyone seeking to form a government with the support of the Arab parties, which reject the very definition of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, must take into account not only the majority required for a vote of confidence. They must also consider the precedent they are setting and its possible implications for Jerusalem’s status.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
EXPLORE JNS
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
November 10, 2026 06:21 PM
Andrew Bernard
The international experts team established to develop a guide on how to document evidence of sexual violence at terrorist attack scenes, attended by Israeli envoy Sarah Weiss Maudi, in Abuja, Nigeria on Oct. 20-21, 2026. Credit: The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Israel News
Israel’s Oct. 7 lessons help draft UN guide on sexual violence committed by terrorists
An Israeli law professor who released a report about Hamas’s heinous crimes is leading the international expert team to develop the guide.
November 11, 2026 03:46 AM
JNS Staff
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
06:11
Israel leading international project for documenting sexual violence by terrorists
05:48
Israel marks 51 years since UN’s ‘Zionism is racism’ resolution
05:35
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes near Eilat
05:21
Police: No injuries or damage reported after earthquake felt near Eilat
05:03
Earthquake alert issued near Eilat following seismic activity
05:02
US Ambassador Huckabee pays tribute to American veterans
04:44
Earthquake alerts issued in Eilat area
04:35
Israel extends greetings to Bahá’ís worldwide on holy days
04:11
75 Christian leaders from 35 African countries visit Israel in solidarity
03:55
European Jewish Congress honors Germany’s antisemitism commissioner
03:33
Rafael unveils new cruise missile with 1,000-pound warhead
03:32
Son of Israel’s US envoy transferred to rehabilitation after terrorist attack
03:10
Edinburgh bookshop accused of discrimination against Jewish poet over Zionist views
02:41
Camel abused at Palestinian wedding in Hebron, video shows
02:19
Maldives moves to make Israeli passport ban permanent
01:44
Israel: Hamas must disarm before Gaza reconstruction begins
01:28
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza aid operations in Egypt
18:16
House blocks Hegseth impeachment
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
More Updates
JNS TV
Vance
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
The Republicans’ election loss: Who’s really to blame?
November 11, 2026 04:24 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin