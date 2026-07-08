More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Yael Foundation appoints Goel Jasper as global head of communications

Jasper leaves FINN Partners after 21 years at the helm of its Israel operation.

Yael Foundation
Goel Jasper
Goel Jasper. Credit: Courtesy of Yael Foundation.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

Yael Foundation, a global philanthropic investor in Jewish identity and educational excellence, announced the appointment of Goel Jasper as its new Global Head of Communications.

Jasper joins the Yael Foundation after more than 20 years with global communications agency FINN Partners. While at FINN, he was managing partner of FINN Partners Israel and was also the company’s global group head for digital health innovation.

“Goel brings something rare: serious communications craft and a genuine stake in the Jewish world. He understands what we’re building and why it matters. We’re fortunate to have someone of his caliber leading this work as the foundation continues to grow,” said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. “Goel will play a central role in the Global Yael Awards, which will expand in scope in the coming year, overseeing the full orchestration of the program and leading all communications and marketing around what has become a flagship effort to elevate standards in Jewish education worldwide.”

Jasper’s extensive background in global public relations, strategic storytelling and deep ties to the international Jewish communal landscape will be instrumental as the foundation continues to expand its philanthropic footprint worldwide. In his new role, Jasper will lead the foundation’s global communications strategy, helping to amplify its core mission of strengthening Jewish schools, educators and educational ecosystems.

“Joining the Yael Foundation is a deeply meaningful next chapter for me,” said Jasper, newly appointed global head of communications. “At a time when Jewish communities worldwide are navigating complex challenges, helping to educate Jewish children about how meaningful and fulfilling it is to be Jewish is a profoundly important mission. I am incredibly honored to use my experience to share the foundation’s remarkable stories of impact and to help ensure that every Jewish child has access to elevated, engaging, top-tier learning.”

This year, Yael Foundation has increased its impact, with the number of schools and programs increasing to 145 across 45 countries.

About & contact the publisher
Yael Foundation
Founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation invests in Jewish education and experiences as powerful drivers of Jewish identity and connection. Acting as a true partner, the foundation brings tailor-made solutions, deep relationships and a commitment to excellence to overlooked and emerging communities worldwide. The Yael Foundation supports 145 schools across 45 countries, building the infrastructure for strong, confident Jewish life for generations to come.

For more information, visit yaelfoundation.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Arkia
Israel News

Israeli airline to resume Morocco flights this summer
Arkia will operate twice-weekly flights to Marrakech starting on Aug. 24 after a three-year suspension of service on the route.
July 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says US to again ‘hit Iran hard’
“I’ll give them a little warning,” the president said.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Yehudah Glick on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, which he calls "Zion." Credit: Yehudah Glick.
Temple Mount
‘It’s in our hands,’ says Temple Mount activist Yehudah Glick
The Shalom Jerusalem Foundation president told JNS that the holy site named “Zion” should be “a house of prayer for all nations.”
July 8, 2026
Steve Linde
View of the Nvidia offices at the Yokneam High-Tech Park, Sept. 8, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Nvidia opens new R&D center in Beersheva, plans hundreds of hires
The facility already accommodates more than 150 employees and features hundreds more workstations.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Troy Miller
U.S. News
American evangelical leaders seek to counter wartime drop in support for Israel
“The big battle is not on the left, which is far gone, but on the right,” Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, said during a recent visit to Jerusalem.
July 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Home Front Command personnel survey a collapsed residential building while conducting structural assessments in Venezuela as part of an Israeli aid delegation. Credit: IDF.
World News
WATCH: IDF Home Front teams operate in Venezuela
Israel’s military shared video of teams assessing damage and supporting infrastructure restoration with local authorities in the earthquake-stricken country.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews visit the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Jerusalem Day, May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV
Rabbi Yehuda Glick: Something big is happening on the Temple Mount
July 8, 2026 07:28 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen