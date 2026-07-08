Yael Foundation appoints Goel Jasper as global head of communications

Yael Foundation, a global philanthropic investor in Jewish identity and educational excellence, announced the appointment of Goel Jasper as its new Global Head of Communications.

Jasper joins the Yael Foundation after more than 20 years with global communications agency FINN Partners. While at FINN, he was managing partner of FINN Partners Israel and was also the company’s global group head for digital health innovation.

“Goel brings something rare: serious communications craft and a genuine stake in the Jewish world. He understands what we’re building and why it matters. We’re fortunate to have someone of his caliber leading this work as the foundation continues to grow,” said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. “Goel will play a central role in the Global Yael Awards, which will expand in scope in the coming year, overseeing the full orchestration of the program and leading all communications and marketing around what has become a flagship effort to elevate standards in Jewish education worldwide.”

Jasper’s extensive background in global public relations, strategic storytelling and deep ties to the international Jewish communal landscape will be instrumental as the foundation continues to expand its philanthropic footprint worldwide. In his new role, Jasper will lead the foundation’s global communications strategy, helping to amplify its core mission of strengthening Jewish schools, educators and educational ecosystems.

“Joining the Yael Foundation is a deeply meaningful next chapter for me,” said Jasper, newly appointed global head of communications. “At a time when Jewish communities worldwide are navigating complex challenges, helping to educate Jewish children about how meaningful and fulfilling it is to be Jewish is a profoundly important mission. I am incredibly honored to use my experience to share the foundation’s remarkable stories of impact and to help ensure that every Jewish child has access to elevated, engaging, top-tier learning.”

This year, Yael Foundation has increased its impact, with the number of schools and programs increasing to 145 across 45 countries.