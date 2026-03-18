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Hillel at UCLA

Hillel at UCLA’s mission is to be the home away from home for all Jewish students to build their identities through Jewish life, learning and Israel. Through the creation of meaningful Jewish experiences, our goal is to discover each student’s individual interests or needs, and through these pursuits, provide energizing opportunities to embrace Judaism. Our six key program areas build a community anchored by Jewish values: leadership, social action, Jewish learning, Israel, Shabbat and holidays, and culture and the arts.
Zvia Margaliot
The Wire
‘(RE)Defining Zionism: Portraits and Perspectives from a Post-October 7 Israel’
The exhibit features unfiltered, emotive portraits and personal stories from more than 60 Israelis, challenging the one-dimensional narratives dominating Western debates.
Apr. 1, 2025