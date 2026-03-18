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JIMENA

JIMENA was created in 2002 by former Jewish refugees from the Middle East and North Africa who desired to share their personal stories and rich culture with college students, policy makers and North American Jewish communal and lay leaders throughout North America. Speakers have shared personal testimonies with government agencies all over the world, more than 80 universities in North America and hundreds of organizations. As the only organization in North America exclusively focused on educating and advocating on behalf of Jewish refugees and Mizrahi Jews from Arab countries, we remain a thought-leader and resource center for multiple institutions advancing the history, heritage and culture of Mizrahi and Sephardic Jews.
Sephardic Jewry in the United States
The Wire
Report provides an in-depth look at Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews in the United States
The study’s researchers estimate that approximately 10% of American Jews are Sephardic and/or Mizrahi.
Sep. 8, 2025
Reading from a Torah scroll in accordance with Sephardi tradition. Credit: Sagie Maoz via Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
JIMENA elevates underrepresented Jews through Sephardic Leadership Institute
The initiative will ensure that Sephardi and Mizrahi voices are heard within American Jewish communities and are accurately counted in Jewish research.
Jul. 18, 2022