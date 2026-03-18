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Kentucky Jewish Council

Kentucky Jewish Council advocates for and ensures the rights, interests and values of the Kentucky Jewish community, and promotes classical Jewish ideas and standards in matters of public policy.
Rabbi Litvin and Sen. McConnell
The Wire
Kentucky Jewish Heritage Day honors local leaders
Honorees this year included Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rabbi Avrohom Litvin.
Apr. 1, 2025