Kesher Yehudi is a social movement born in response to the rift tearing apart Israeli society. The organization’s vision is to unify Israeli society by empowering future generations to lead Israel with more understanding of the “other” and a greater connection to their Jewish legacy. Kesher Yehudi does so by connecting participants from secular and religious backgrounds through ongoing one-on-one study sessions exploring Jewish heritage, Shabbat and holiday experiences and other special programming. Participants from all sectors of Israeli society - religious, non-religious and ultra-Orthodox - build long-term friendships based on mutual respect and understanding. Kesher Yehuda is a recipient of the prestigious Jerusalem Unity Prize. http://www.kesher-yehudi.com/en