As a cooperative representing 259 kibbutzim, the Kibbutz Movement works to meet the needs of all kibbutzim in Israel. Since Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, these needs have multiplied, and new challenges have emerged. The Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund was established to address the urgent and ongoing needs of kibbutzim affected as a result of the Oct. 7 attacks and multifront war. In the past two years, the fund has provided immediate support while also developing medium and long-term programs, accompanying communities through every stage of the rehabilitation process.