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Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund

As a cooperative representing 259 kibbutzim, the Kibbutz Movement works to meet the needs of all kibbutzim in Israel. Since Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, these needs have multiplied, and new challenges have emerged. The Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund was established to address the urgent and ongoing needs of kibbutzim affected as a result of the Oct. 7 attacks and multifront war. In the past two years, the fund has provided immediate support while also developing medium and long-term programs, accompanying communities through every stage of the rehabilitation process.
Renovation of Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel, following the devastation wrought by the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund.
The Wire
Kibbutz hit on Oct. 7 rallies to save northern Israeli communities
Misgav Am, Manara, Snir, Evron, Metzuba and other kibbutzim are on the frontlines, living under constant threat and uncertainty amid fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
April 12, 2026
Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund