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Portuguese Jewish News

The Portuguese Jewish News is a newspaper of the Jewish community for the Jewish community, sharing news, reportage, opinions and reviews regarding the Jewish community in Portugal, Europe and the world. Given Jewish history in Europe and the rise of antisemitism in its many forms, Jewish institutions, persons and communities must not be unnecessarily, dangerously or discourteously exposed on the internet. The project is operated on a voluntary basis, with no effective beneficiaries, independent of political and economic power, fully respecting the legislation applicable.
The Jewish Museum of Porto. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Jewish Museum of Porto receives the Commendation of the Chain of Merit of Peter I, ‘liberator’ of Brazil
“The choice of the Jewish Museum of Porto for the commendation is due to its educational role for freedom and the support of the Jewish community for liberal causes not only with financial resources but also with the very lives of many of his children who fought in the siege of Porto,” explains Sebastião Amoêdo de Barros, president of the Minerva Council of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
Sep. 14, 2022
The Wire
Portuguese news agency ‘Lusa’ manipulated official communiqués from the Jewish communities of Lisbon and Oporto
The Jewish Community of Oporto was not consulted by the author of the news.
Jun. 30, 2022
Jewish Museum of Oporto
The Wire
New room dedicated to anti-Semitism in Portugal inaugurated at Jewish Museum of Oporto
As a result of the 2015 Portuguese legislation promoting the return of Sephardic Jews, the Jewish community grew significantly. This was immediately followed by exponential growth in anti-Semitism.
Jun. 16, 2022
The Wire
Portuguese Jewish School launches first-of-its-kind online Jewish education program in Portugal
Classes are available in Hebrew, English and French to meet the needs of the growing and international Jewish population.
May. 24, 2022
The Wire
Israeli Ambassador to Portugal visits one of the Achdut Centres of the Jewish community of Oporto
“Young people as promising as you are very important to defend the image of Israel and the Jewish people in Portugal and around the world,” said Ambassador Dor Shapira.
Feb. 27, 2022
The Alfama quarter of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 24, 2011. Photo: Aubry Françon via Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
Portugal has granted Portuguese citizenship to 56,685 descendants of Sephardic Jews
“This Jewish community is still one of the smallest in Europe but has had Portuguese blood for over two millennia. This factor could make the difference. There is a new tomorrow, whatever it may be,” says Suzanne Cohen, a member of B’nai B’rith International Portugal.
Feb. 8, 2022
The new Jewish cemetery of Oporto. Credit: Portuguese Jewish News.
The Wire
New Jewish cemetery of Oporto is a source of pride for the local community
“The new cemetery of the Jewish community is proof that the Jews always regenerate, even in the most unexpected places,” says Rabbi Assaf Portal, a member of the Jewish community of Oporto.
Feb. 2, 2022