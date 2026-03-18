Portuguese Jewish News
The Portuguese Jewish News is a newspaper of the Jewish community for the Jewish community, sharing news, reportage, opinions and reviews regarding the Jewish community in Portugal, Europe and the world. Given Jewish history in Europe and the rise of antisemitism in its many forms, Jewish institutions, persons and communities must not be unnecessarily, dangerously or discourteously exposed on the internet. The project is operated on a voluntary basis, with no effective beneficiaries, independent of political and economic power, fully respecting the legislation applicable.