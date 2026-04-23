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Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks at YU’s ‘Great Conversations with Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman’

House Republican leader discusses higher education, antisemitism and the role of universities in conversation with the university president.

April 23, 2026
Yeshiva University
Rep. Elise Stefanik appears at Yeshiva University’s Great Conversations with Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman
Rep. Elise Stefanik appears at Yeshiva University’s Great Conversations with Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman. Credit: Courtesy of Yeshiva University.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / Yeshiva University )

Yeshiva University welcomed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for a special edition of “Great Conversations with DR. Rabbi Ari Berman” on April 22. The series brings heads of state, policymakers and global thought leaders into substantive engagement with the university’s president and has rapidly become a defining platform. Recent guests have included former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett; Argentinian President Javier Milei; social psychologist Jonathan Haidt; and journalist, author and cultural commentator Douglas Murray.

Stefanik’s program, “Celebrating Israel, America and the Hope for Higher Education,” explored the evolving role of universities in public life, the challenges facing higher education, and the importance of open dialogue and leadership at a pivotal moment for the country. Her appearance coincides with the publication of her new book, Poisoned Ivies: The Inside Account of the Academic and Moral Rot at America’s Elite Universities, which draws on her experience in Congress to examine issues she describes as far-left indoctrination, institutional failure and rising antisemitism within the nation’s top universities.

“Stefanik has demonstrated extraordinary courage in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing higher education today,” said Rabbi Ari Berman. “At a time when universities are confronting fundamental questions about their very existence, her leadership has helped shape a national conversation that puts the spotlight on moral clarity. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, universities have a renewed responsibility to educate students with both intellectual rigor and strong principles.”

A Harvard University alumna, Stefanik drew national attention during a December 2023 congressional hearing when she questioned the presidents of Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania, asking whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their institutions’ policies on bullying and harassment. When university leaders responded that it would “depend on the context,” she denounced this response as a broader ethical failure within higher education. The exchange quickly became one of the most widely viewed moments in congressional history.

Yeshiva University honored Stefanik with its Presidential Medallion for Global Leadership at its 2025 commencement exercises, recognizing her leadership, strength of principle and support for the Jewish people.

“I was honored to visit Yeshiva University and meet its students and faculty,” said Stefanik. “Under Rabbi Berman’s leadership, the university has become a globally respected institution of scholarship and values, bringing a clear sense of purpose and conviction to the challenges facing higher education today. I enjoyed a meaningful exchange and engaging with students who are preparing to lead in this important moment.”

Over more than a decade in Congress, Stefanik has served on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Committee on Education and the Workforce. She has been a leading voice in congressional oversight of higher education, with a focus on free expression, campus climate and accountability.

For more information about Yeshiva University, visit: www.yu.edu.

Yeshiva University
About & contact the publisher
Yeshiva University Yeshiva University
As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Zion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU’s four New York City campuses.
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