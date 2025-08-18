Pakistani textbooks rife with antisemitism, hostility to Jews, Israel, study finds

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Pakistani textbooks are full of antisemitic content and recurring hostility towards both Jews and Israel, according to a study released on Monday.

The analysis of more than 80 government-approved textbooks on an array of subjects by the London-based research institute IMPACT-se found repeated instances of hostility toward Jews, with antisemitic tropes embedded in Islamic Education content and Judaism entirely absent from comparative religion sections.

Rehashing centuries-old antisemitic tropes, “the Jews” as they are often collectively described in the textbooks, are consistently accused of treachery and disloyalty as “usual” traits, the study found.

Judaism is entirely absent from comparative religion sections, which cover Hinduism, Christianity, Confucianism and Taoism.

Where Jews are mentioned in the Pakistani school curriculum, it is typically in a hostile context. A Grade 6 textbook for example claims Jewish tribes in Medina repeatedly conspired against the Prophet Mohammed, while a Grade 5 textbook uses the trope that Jews “caused Prophet Isa and his mother to suffer,” accusing them of plotting against Jesus out of fear of losing authority.

“These narratives frame Judaism as inherently treacherous and promote intolerance,” the report states.

Israel is depicted as a hostile enemy, solely responsible for the current war in Gaza, the study found, while textbooks promote support for Muslim nations in conflict with Israel.

The Holocaust is omitted entirely, while a Civics textbook praises Hitler for restoring German pride while making no mention of Nazi atrocities, the report said.

“Given Pakistan’s prominent regional role, its nuclear status, and large percentage of young people, this curriculum has far-reaching consequences,” said Marcus Sheff, IMPACT-se CEO. “What is taught in classrooms today will define Pakistan’s future global outlook, including its relationship with Israel and the Jewish people.”

Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

“An educational system that presents such a narrow and one-sided view poses serious risks for young minds and future generations,” Pakistani journalist and documentary film director Sabin Agha told JNS on Monday. “It can limit critical thinking, reinforce prejudice and prevent young minds from understanding diverse perspectives and historial realities.”

Earlier this year, a delegation of 10 Pakistani journalists and educators made a rare visit to Israel, defying a travel ban imposed by the South Asian Muslim country.