More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘I AM ISRAEL’ campaign launched to attract American tourists

The Tourism Ministry’s initiative aims at three distinct U.S. audiences: general leisure travelers, and Jewish and Christian markets.

JNS Staff
A large U.S. flag seen on Zion square in Jerusalem, on Oct. 10 ,2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Zion Square in Jerusalem, on Oct. 10, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Tourism Ministry launched a multi-platform campaign this week titled “I AM ISRAEL,” aimed at reconnecting U.S. citizens with the Jewish state, the ministry said on Thursday.

After three years of war that devastated Israel’s tourism sector, the campaign, totaling 20 million shekels (~$6.9 million), is prioritizing outreach to its largest source market.

Some 400,000 American tourists visited Israel in 2025, accounting for roughly one-third of all arrivals, according to the ministry.

The campaign tells Israel’s story through the people who live there—their everyday lives, culture, cuisine and authentic experiences—featuring three video series tailored to distinct American audiences: general leisure travelers, the Jewish market, and the Christian market.

The initiative will include video promotion, content collaborations with media outlets, influencer activity on social media, and PR events, the ministry said.

It will run across major digital platforms, including Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, Meta, iHeartRadio and leading content and lifestyle websites throughout North America. The series includes three videos and more than 30 short videos for social media.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, close to one million Americans arrived in Israel annually, a record that was broken in 2023 before the start of the war with more than one million arrivals.

“At a time when Israel is seen in the world primarily through the lens of the news, it is important to launch a campaign that presents a different reality, of life, of people, of culture and of connection,” the ministry cited its Director-General Michael Izhakov as saying.

“The campaign creates a personal and emotional connection, a powerful force for bringing tourism back to Israel. The tourism industry is a significant economic engine, and every tourist who comes to Israel becomes an ambassador for Israel,” he continued.

U.S.-Israel Relations Business and Economy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Lebanese soldiers stand guard outside an army base in Tyre upon arrival of trucks transporting weapons handed over by Palestinian terrorist groups and after the Lebanese government, under U.S. pressure, tasked the army with formulating a plan to also disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, on Aug. 28, 2025. Photo by Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
How the US-mediated deal with Lebanon might weaken Hezbollah and Iran
Israel sees the move as a long-term strategic step, implementation due to begin in the coming days.
June 5, 2026
Ariel Kahana
The new elevator at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, May 15, 2023. Photo by Tzipi Shlissel/TPS.
Analysis
How Israel defends the Cave of the Patriarchs from PA rejectionism
A 3,500-year-old heritage site sacred to Jews faces unnecessary Palestinian Authority barriers.
June 5, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Iran nuclear plant
World News
IAEA ‘can’t provide any information’ on Tehran’s enriched uranium
The Iranian stockpile of fissile material is supposed to be verified every month by the nuclear watchdog’s inspectors.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Yael Arad, president of the National Olympic Committee of Israel, is awarded the Chaim Herzog Prize, June 4, 2026. Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Yael Arad awarded Chaim Herzog Prize for her contribution to Israel
Israel’s first Olympic medalist was honored at the President’s Residence for her pioneering athletic achievements and leadership in advancing Israeli sports.
June 5, 2026
Steve Linde
An Israeli military helicopter is seen flying above the Israel-Lebanon border during an Israeli military operation, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF slays commander of Hezbollah’s Engineering Unit
Additionally, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a rocket launcher in Lebanon belonging to the terrorist organization.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Former Israel Defense Forces Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, former Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Gaza Division chief Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram stand near slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's body in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Oct. 17, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF chief appoints military attaché in Washington, head of Operations Division
The officers will join Brig. Gen. Guy Markizeno, whom Netanyahu appointed to serve as his military secretary, in their new roles.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin