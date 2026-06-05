‘I AM ISRAEL’ campaign launched to attract American tourists

The Israeli Tourism Ministry launched a multi-platform campaign this week titled “I AM ISRAEL,” aimed at reconnecting U.S. citizens with the Jewish state, the ministry said on Thursday.

After three years of war that devastated Israel’s tourism sector, the campaign, totaling 20 million shekels (~$6.9 million), is prioritizing outreach to its largest source market.

Some 400,000 American tourists visited Israel in 2025, accounting for roughly one-third of all arrivals, according to the ministry.

The campaign tells Israel’s story through the people who live there—their everyday lives, culture, cuisine and authentic experiences—featuring three video series tailored to distinct American audiences: general leisure travelers, the Jewish market, and the Christian market.

The initiative will include video promotion, content collaborations with media outlets, influencer activity on social media, and PR events, the ministry said.

It will run across major digital platforms, including Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, Meta, iHeartRadio and leading content and lifestyle websites throughout North America. The series includes three videos and more than 30 short videos for social media.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, close to one million Americans arrived in Israel annually, a record that was broken in 2023 before the start of the war with more than one million arrivals.

“At a time when Israel is seen in the world primarily through the lens of the news, it is important to launch a campaign that presents a different reality, of life, of people, of culture and of connection,” the ministry cited its Director-General Michael Izhakov as saying.

“The campaign creates a personal and emotional connection, a powerful force for bringing tourism back to Israel. The tourism industry is a significant economic engine, and every tourist who comes to Israel becomes an ambassador for Israel,” he continued.