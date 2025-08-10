Religious Zionism mulls toppling gov’t as Smotrich says he’s ‘lost faith’ in PM

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

The Religious Zionism Party, increasingly exasperated with the conduct of the war, is considering bringing down the Netanyahu government, sources told JNS on Sunday.

The party’s leader, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, issued a blistering denunciation of the prime minister on Saturday evening.

The breaking point appears to have come with the reversal, in Religious Zionism’s view, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination to conquer all of the Gaza Strip and crush the Hamas terrorist group once and for all.

Although the prime minister continues to declare that Israel intends to conquer all of Gaza, including in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Aug. 7, shortly before he entered a Security Cabinet meeting to seek approval for the decision, Smotrich, who attended the meeting, said the decision that was taken is not all it seems.

Instead of an operation to seize control of Gaza (roughly 25% of the Strip remains unconquered) and ensure victory, it is merely an attempt to pressure Hamas to return to the negotiating table over the release of the remaining 50 hostages, of whom 20 are estimated to still be alive, he said.

“The prime minister and the Cabinet succumbed to weakness, and let emotion win over common sense,” Smotrich said in a video post on X.

One source in the Religious Zionism Party told JNS on Sunday: “The Security Cabinet’s decision on Thursday was, in the party’s view, a severe mistake and a retreat from the government’s determination to truly achieve victory and defeat Hamas. If this decision is not changed, we are headed toward dissolving the government and going to elections.”

Religious Zionist Knesset member Tzvi Sukkot, in an X post on Sunday, seconded, “If we return to 10/6/23 and decide to abandon the war’s objectives, it is an existential danger to the State of Israel. If this is the situation, in my opinion, we need to go to elections.”

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, agreed that the government’s failure to fully defeat Hamas could lead to early elections.

“I don’t know what will happen in the end. I am sure that if this lack of faith by Minister Smotrich in the ability of this government to end the war and eliminate Hamas continues, then the answer is probably ‘yes,'” Rothman told JNS.

The government’s war aim

Smotrich has been warning for two years that the government had been making a “major mistake” by effectively swapping out as its war aim the elimination of Hamas with that of negotiating with Hamas to free the hostages, Rothman said.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected ceasefire-for-hostages proposals, Rothman noted. “Every time Netanyahu gets a negative response from Hamas—and the negotiators from this and the previous administration were very clear that Hamas does not want a deal—at some point, one should say that the deal is off the table and that we will go all in. As Trump said, ‘Open the gates of hell on Hamas.’”

But Netanyahu is unwilling to abandon negotiations and therein lies the problem, because Israel doesn’t have “endless time,” neither for the soldiers nor for the hostages, Rothman said.

“We have to push through. We have to take down Hamas. To keep this negotiating window open is the mistake that has kept the war stuck for so long. It’s not good for winning the war. It’s not good for Israel,” he said.

Sources close to the prime minister rejected the criticism, saying that there is currently no partial hostage deal on the horizon, nor a comprehensive deal that will lead to the release of all the hostages and an end to the war, Channel 14‘s diplomatic correspondent Tamir Morag reported on Sunday.

Israel is moving forward until the entire Gaza Strip is conquered and Hamas is eliminated, the sources told Morag.

Emerging reports in the Hebrew press appeared to support Religious Zionism’s version. Israel Hayom reported on Sunday that the deal approved by the Security Cabinet was a compromise.

Due to attrition in IDF reserves, the opposition to the plan of the IDF chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and the U.S. administration’s desire to exhaust all diplomatic avenues, the Cabinet agreed to Zamir’s plan to maintain military pressure from the army’s current positions, “with limited advances in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood and along the Netzarim Corridor,” Israel Hayom reported.

Amit Segal, Channel 12‘s chief political correspondent, reported similarly that that the Security Cabinet decision did not call for defeating Hamas, but only authorized “intensified action in Gaza City.”

After Zamir raised difficulties, the compromise included conquering Gaza City, but with the proviso that if Hamas agreed to a deal, a ceasefire would be called and “the operation will stop, and the IDF will withdraw,” Segal posted to X on Sunday. He added that the government didn’t rule out a partial hostage deal.

In his X post, Smotrich acknowledged Israel’s achievements thus far against Hezbollah, Iran and, to a degree, against Hamas, but said “the goals of the war haven’t yet been completed.”

For weeks, he revealed, he had been working “intensively” with Netanyahu on a plan for a speedy military victory followed by a diplomatic move that would exact “a painful price” of Hamas, “destroy its military and civilian capabilities, and overwhelm it with unprecedented pressure to release the hostages.

“For weeks, the prime minister seemed to support the plan. He debated with me on the details and broadcast that he was striving for a victory and this time he intended to go all the way. But to my regret, he immediately made a U-turn,” Smotrich said.

If the purpose of the IDF’s next maneuver is only to bring Hamas back to negotiations, the army will not operate at full power, Smotrich warned. Worse still, it will give Hamas an out at the moment of its choosing. The second it senses it’s on the brink of defeat, it will green-light negotiations so it can regroup, he said.

“That’s how you don’t defeat [your enemy], that’s how you don’t return hostages, that’s how you don’t win a war,” Smotrich said.

“I have lost faith that the prime minister is capable of, or wants, to lead the IDF [to victory],” he said.

Smotrich noted that he had supported the government despite difficult decisions with which he didn’t agree, including the release of terrorists, who had murdered Israelis, for the release of hostages.

Signaling he had reached the end of the line, Smotrich said, “To send tens of thousands of soldiers to maneuver in Gaza City at the risk of their lives, to pay a heavy political and international price just to put pressure on Hamas to release the hostages, and then stepping back, is an immoral and illogical injustice.

“Unfortunately, for the first time since the beginning of the war, I feel that I simply cannot stand behind this decision and back it. My conscience won’t allow me,” he said.