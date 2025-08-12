Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

Rolex founder suspected of being Nazi spy, per declassified British intel documents

The luxury Swiss watch company said that it hired a historian to investigate and will publish the results of the probe.

Close-up of a Rolex Datejust watch. Credit: Lehel Mozgai/Pexels.
Close-up of a Rolex Datejust watch. Credit: Lehel Mozgai/Pexels.
Edit
(Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS)

The luxury Swiss watch company Rolex told The Telegraph that it has hired a noted Holocaust-era historian to investigate a report published in the paper that the company’s founder was suspected of being a Nazi spy.

The Telegraph reported on the matter, drawing on recently declassified British documents, which suggested that British intelligence was monitoring Hans Wilsdorf, concerned that the German businessman was spreading Nazi propaganda. (JNS sought comment from Rolex.)

Wilsdorf was “well known for his strong Nazi sympathies,” per the intelligence documents.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics