Rubio stresses support for Israel as ‘top priority’ in first call with Netanyahu

( Jan. 23, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed to keep up Washington’s “steadfast support” for Israel, speaking in his first call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, according to a State Department readout.

Israel is a “top priority” for the new administration, said Rubio, who on Monday became the first of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks to make it through Senate confirmation in a 99-0 vote.

Rubio “congratulated the prime minister on Israel’s successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza,” Washington’s readout stated.

He also stressed that he looked forward to “addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for peace.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately issue a readout of Netanyahu’s first official conversation with the incoming secretary.

During a separate phone call with Rubio on Thursday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar voiced Israel’s appreciation for Trump’s “decisive executive actions against the ICC, the Houthis and removing the unjust sanctions against Israelis in Judea and Samaria,” Sa’ar announced in a statement.

Sa’ar and Rubio spoke about “regional issues and bilateral topics,” per the Israeli readout, as well as what Sa’ar called “the politicized ‘international legal institutions’ and the steps that must be taken in that regard.

“We are committed to working hard and closely with President Trump and his administration to deal with our common challenges and to expand our alliances. I invited Secretary Rubio to visit Israel and we agreed to meet soon,” the statement from Jerusalem’s top diplomat concluded.

At his Jan. 15 confirmation hearing, Rubio said he expected Trump’s second term to be “perhaps the most pro-Israel administration in American history” and promised to overturn a slew of former President Joe Biden’s policies that were unfavorable to the Jewish state.

Rubio is known for his staunch pro-Israel stance, including calling on Jerusalem earlier this year to destroy “every element” of Hamas and dubbing the Gaza-based terrorist organization’s members as “vicious animals.”

Trump has nominated a slew of pro-Israel officials to his administration, including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.