Seventy-six Bible verses that celebrate Israel

Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, is always the best time of year to consider our connection to Israel and the deep connection between Judaism and Zionism. As Olim, we ask ourselves and explain to our children why we moved here. The young generations who have never lived through a war are now confronted with the fact that we cannot take Israel for granted. After 76 years, we are still defending the legitimacy of our presence in our own homeland.

Since Oct. 7, anti-Israel protestors and much of the global community have rejected this legitimacy. But for hundreds of millions of people around the world who honor Judeo-Christian values, there is one simple and fundamental reason for this legitimacy.

Even a cursory reading of the Bible clearly demonstrates that its primary theme is the special relationship between the Jewish people and their eternal homeland. Love for Israel bursts from every page of the Torah. This demonstrates that God wants and even needs the Jewish people to dwell securely in the Land of Israel.

To celebrate Israel’s 76th birthday, here are 76 verses (translations from The Israel Bible) that prove God gave all of the Land of Israel to the Jews:

It is a Land that the Lord your God seeks out; the eyes of the Lord your God are always upon it, from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. (Deuteronomy 11:12) For from Zion shall come forth the Torah and the word of God from Jerusalem. (Micah 4:2) I will return the captivity of my people Israel and they will rebuild desolate cities and settle them. (Amos 9:14) Surely God is present in this place! (Genesis 28:16) This Land shall become yours as an inheritance. (Ezekiel 47:14) If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its cunning. (Psalms 137:5) A Land where you will eat bread without poverty; you will lack nothing there. (Deuteronomy 8:9) Zion shall be redeemed through justice. (Isaiah 1:27) He gave us this Land, a Land flowing with milk and honey. (Deuteronomy 26:9) Pray for the peace of Jerusalem; those who love you will be serene. (Psalms 122:6) There shall be no woman who loses her young or is barren in your Land. (Exodus 23:26) The people all assembled as one man to Jerusalem. (Ezra 3:1) To your offspring, I will give this Land. (Genesis 12:7) Sojourn in this Land and I will be with you and bless you. (Genesis 26:3) They found rich and good pasture, and the land was wide open, quiet and peaceful. (I Chronicles 4:40) We can be fruitful in the Land. (Genesis 26:22) Do good in Your favor unto Zion; build the walls of Jerusalem. (Psalms 51:18) David assembled to Jerusalem all the leaders of Israel. (I Chronicles 28:1) They came to Hebron wholeheartedly, to crown David king over all of Israel. (I Chronicles 12:39) David ascended from there and dwelt in the strongholds of Ein Gedi. (I Samuel 23:29) The entire people of the land rejoiced and the city was tranquil. (II Chronicles 23:21) There was great joy in Jerusalem. (II Chronicles 30:26) He planted a tree in Beersheva. (Genesis 21:33) Like flying birds, so will God protect Jerusalem. (Isaiah 31:5) The Jews who went up from you have arrived in Jerusalem. (Ezra 4:12) No longer will violence be heard in your Land. (Isaiah 60:18) Do not give Him silence until He establishes Jerusalem as a source of praise in the Land. (Isaiah 62:7) For from Jerusalem shall emerge a remnant and survivors from Mount Zion. (Isaiah 37:32) You will yet plant vineyards in the mountains of Samaria. (Jeremiah 7:4) Drink water from your own cisterns and flowing water from your own well. (Proverbs 5:15) I will establish My salvation in Zion, my splendor for Israel. (Isaiah 46:13) The entire Land is at rest and tranquil, they broke out in glad song. (Isaiah 14:7) Return, O Maiden of Israel, return to these cities of yours. (Jeremiah 31:20) Be glad and exult with all your heart, O daughter of Jerusalem! (Zephaniah 3:14) Fear not, O Land; exult and be glad, for God has done great kindness. (Joel 2:21) Everything has an appointed season and there is a time for every matter under the heavens. (Ecclesiastes 3:1) On that day this song will be sung in the Land of Judah. (Isaiah 26:1) I shall take you one from a city and two from a family and I will bring you to Zion. (Jeremiah 3:14) The desert will be glad and blossom like a lily. (Isaiah 35:1) Shake the dust from yourself; arise and sit, O Jerusalem. (Isaiah 52:2) And they will come and sing joyously on the height of Zion. (Jeremiah 31:11) Every place upon which the sole of your foot will tread I have given to you. (Joshua 1:3) You shall emerge from the vineyards and take a wife from the daughters of Shiloh. (Judges 21:21) The people blessed all those who volunteered to settle in Jerusalem. (Nehemiah 11:2) Tabor and Hermon sing forth Your name. (Psalms 89:12) When God will return the captivity of Zion, we will be like dreamers. (Psalms 126:1) Jerusalem will be settled beyond its walls. (Zechariah 2:4) May you see children born to your children, peace upon Israel. (Psalms 128:6) My cities will once again spread out with bounty. (Zechariah 1:17) Tabor and Hermon sing forth Your name. (Psalms 89:12) The dew of Hermon descends upon the mountains of Zion. (Psalms 133:3) On Mount Zion there will be refuge and it will be holy. (Obadiah 1:17) May there be peace within your wall, serenity within your palaces. (Psalms 122:7) A king will reign and prosper and he will administer justice and righteousness in the Land. (Jeremiah 23:5) I brought you to this country of farmland to enjoy its fruit and bounty. (Jeremiah 2:7) Blessed is God from Zion, He Who dwells in Jerusalem, Hallelujah! (Psalms 135:21) I will be to Israel like the dew and he will blossom like a rosebush. (Hosea 14:6) The built-up Jerusalem is like a city united together. (Psalms 122:3) Jerusalem, mountains enwrap it, and God enwraps His people. (Psalms 125:2) God will have mercy on Zion again and will choose Jerusalem again. (Zechariah 1:17) The builder of Jerusalem is God, the outcast of Israel He will gather in. (Psalms 147:2) I myself have anointed my king over Zion, My Holy mountain. (Psalms 2:6) Go walk through the Land, describe it in writing and return to me. (Joshua 18:8) May Mount Zion be glad, may the daughters of Judah rejoice. (Psalms 48:11) And the streets of the city will be filled with boys and girls playing. (Zechariah 8:5) God loves the gates of Zion more than all the dwellings of Jacob. (Psalms 87:2) God is recognized in Judah; in Israel His Name is great. (Psalms 114:2) It is He who makes your borders peaceful. (Psalms 147:14) Dwell in the Land and nourish yourself with faithfulness. (Psalms 37:3) Judah will exist forever and Jerusalem from generation to generation. (Joel 4:20) On that day, it will be said to Jerusalem, “Have no fear! O Zion, do not despair!” (Zechariah 3:16) You will arise and show Zion mercy, for the time to favor her, the appointed time has come. (Psalms 102:13) All the nations will praise you, for you will be a Land of delight. (Malachi 3:12) May God bless you from Zion, Maker of Heaven and Earth. (Psalms 134:3) I will take you from among the nations and gather you from all the countries, and I will bring you back to your own land. (Ezekiel 36:24) I will gather all the nations and bring them to the Valley of Yehoshafat, where I will judge them for their treatment of My people, Yisrael, which they scattered among the nations, and for dividing My land. (Joel 4:2)

