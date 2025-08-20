Soldiers suspended from Canada’s army after Nazi salute on video

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

Five soldiers have been suspended from the Canadian military after video footage provided to the military allegedly showed them performing the Nazi salute, CBC reported on Tuesday.

It shows people at what appears to be a basement house party, where an individual takes an unidentified substance before “other individuals perform the Nazi salute,” confirmed Lt. Gen. Mike Wright, the commander of the Canadian Army.

He also stated that the army launched an immediate investigation to “determine the breadth and scope of the incident.”

Wright stated that at least five individuals in the video were identified as members of the Canadian army and have since been suspended pending investigation.

“These members remain subject to administrative and disciplinary action that may lead to their release,” he said.

The army said the video was taken in 2023.