Webinar: Bridging the Divide Between American and Israeli Jewry

There was a time when the vast majority of American Jews were united in their unconditional support for the state of Israel. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory. Several polls have documented the divide that exists between many American Jews and Israel. Many of these polls have demonstrated that the further one gets from traditional Judaism, the less important the existence of the State of Israel is to them. JNS Editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin will examine the factors that have gone into this regrettable erosion of support, describe the divide that separates us and will offer the ways in which we can bridge that gap.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 @ 12 pm EST/ 7 pm IST

Hosted by EMET (Endowment for Middle East Truth).

This is an event you don’t want to miss!

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