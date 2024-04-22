Sunak vows to stand with Israel

(April 22, 2024 / JNS)

The United Kingdom will continue to support Israel against “reckless” attacks by Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed in his annual Passover holiday statement on Monday.

“My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones on the 7th of October and those who continue to be held hostage. And we will continue to stand with Israel against the kind of reckless attack that we saw earlier this month from Iran,” said Sunak in the video statement posted to X.

The British leader noted that Passover is “a moment for families and communities to give thanks, to gather around the Seder table and break matzah together.”

However, “for too many families, there will be empty seats,” he said.

“The promise of Passover is that better times lie ahead. So to the Jewish community in the U.K. and around the world, whether your loved ones are near or far, I hope that this holiday brings some comfort and a reminder of that promise of a better tomorrow,” said Sunak.

Chag Pesach Sameach.



My message to Jewish communities here in the UK and around the world this Passover. pic.twitter.com/Z5lfJmXvyX — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 22, 2024

Earlier this month, Sunak marked six months since the Hamas massacre of some 1,200 people by calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist group and announcing additional aid to Gaza via the sea.

In January, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron sparked controversy when he suggested that London unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state so Palestinians “can see that there is going to be irreversible progress to a two-state solution.”