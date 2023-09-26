Tens of thousands to take part in Jerusalem March during Sukkot

(September 26, 2023 / JNS)

The Jerusalem March, the largest and oldest march in Israel, is set to take place during the intermediate days of Sukkot, with tens of thousands of Israelis and participants from some 90 other countries expected to join in.

Participants will have the choice of three routes on Oct. 4: A 10-km. (6.2-mile) circuit, suitable for experienced walkers; one of about 8 km. (5 miles), medium level of difficulty; and one of about 5 km. (3.1 miles), low level of difficulty and suitable for the whole family.

The event will showcase musical ensembles, including a performance by singer-songwriter Dudu Aharon; a performance by the Mayumana troupe; singing and dancing groups; a magic show; and gymnastics and acrobatics.

A parade will also be held starting at 3 p.m. on Bezalel Street, proceed down Hillel, Ben Sira and King David streets, and end at the First Station entertainment complex.

There will be a podium on King David Street for the mayor, members of the City Council and other dignitaries.

“The traditional Jerusalem March returns for the 68th time! We invite all the residents of the city as well as visitors to come to the traditional Sukkot celebration, breathe the mountain air that is clear as wine, march in the scenic and historic streets of Jerusalem, and enjoy the festive celebration for children. Come celebrate with us in the capital of Israel—Jerusalem!” said the municipality in a statement.

The world’s largest sukkah is set to open to the public in Jerusalem, with plans for a series of free events, including workshops, plays, musical performances and virtual reality activities, for all ages and sectors.

The “Mayor of Jerusalem’s Sukkah” will be erected in Safra Square and be open during the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday (Oct. 1-5) from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will also be open on Sept. 30 for a few hours after 9 p.m. and on Oct. 6 in the early morning.

The sukkah will cover an area of 800 square meters and have a capacity of 650 people.

Also, the largest four-species market in Israel is set to open for Sukkot in Jerusalem’s Valero Square, located adjacent to the Mahane Yehuda Market.

Several dozen stalls will offer the agricultural items associated with the holiday—the “etrog” (citron), “lulav” (palm branch), “hadas” (myrtle) and “arava” (willow), individually and in sets, in assorted varieties and in accordance with the customs of various Jewish communities.

The colorful market, which is being held for the 25th year, will have about 40 stalls selling high-quality produce, including citrons imported from Italy and Morocco costing hundreds of shekels, which buyers carefully inspect with magnifying glasses.

“A person who sees the ‘Etrog Exchange’ in the Four Species Market in Jerusalem will see trading just as action-packed as on Wall Street in New York,” city officials said in a statement.

More than 700,000 sets of the Four Species are sold in markets across Israel every year.