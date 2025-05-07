The path forward is a single, sovereign Israeli state

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

I’m writing from Jerusalem, a week after the conclusion of the JNS International Policy Summit—a gathering of unapologetic truth-tellers and defenders of the Jewish state. Surrounded by Israeli officials, Jewish leaders and Christian allies, I delivered a message the world needs to hear, loud and clear: It’s time to end the fantasy. The two-state solution is dead. There will only be one state: Israel.

Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, ended any illusions about coexistence with an enemy that celebrates slaughter. The images of innocent Israelis—men, women, children—brutally murdered were not just a wake-up call; they were a historic line in the sand. No sovereign nation would tolerate such barbarism and then proceed with naïve diplomacy. Why should Israel?

What I witnessed in Israel was not despair but determination. Despite unimaginable pain, the Israeli people continue to fight back and rebuild. Under the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country is defending itself with strength and moral clarity. Unlike Western leaders paralyzed by political correctness and fear of backlash, Netanyahu says what needs to be said and does what needs to be done.

While the global elite wring their hands over “restraint” and “proportionality,” the Jewish people know this truth: If Israel lays down its arms, there will be no Israel. If Hamas lays down its arms, there will be peace.

The reality is this: There is no partner for peace on the other side. There is no viable Palestinian government, no democratic infrastructure and no willingness to recognize Israel’s right to exist. The Palestinian Authority pays terrorists and teaches children to hate. Hamas builds tunnels instead of schools. Meanwhile, Israel builds hospitals that treat Jews, Muslims and Christians alike.

Let’s stop pretending. The two-state solution isn’t a roadmap; it’s a relic. It belongs in the same dustbin of history as the Oslo Accords and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aka the Iran nuclear deal.

We must embrace a new vision—one sovereign Jewish state, secure and united, from the river to the sea. Not the genocidal slogan hijacked by Hamas sympathizers on U.S. campuses, but the truth: From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, there will be one free, democratic and Jewish state—Israel.

We must also recognize that Israel’s fight is not just for survival; it’s for civilization itself. In a world increasingly fractured by moral relativism and rising antisemitism, Israel stands as a beacon of strength, faith and resilience.

America has a choice to make, and everyone has heard what President Donald Trump has said in support of the State of Israel. Either America stands unequivocally with its strongest ally in the Middle East, or it appeases terrorists and emboldens evil. There is no middle ground.

As for me, I stand with Israel. I stand with Netanyahu. And I stand with the brave men and women of the Jewish state who refuse to bow down to terror or international hypocrisy.

The future is clear. There will be one state—Israel. One people. One eternal capital—Jerusalem.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.