Toronto teen, wanted for consulate shooting, arrested at international airport

Toronto police have located and arrested Zara Jabbi, 19, who was wanted in connection with a shooting at the U.S. Consulate on March 10.

A Toronto Police Service officer was fatally shot while executing a search warrant connected to Jabbi on June 11.

Zara Jabbi, 19, wanted for shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto in March. A court has authorized the Toronto Police Service to publish his photo. Credit: Toronto Police Service.

Police Chief Myron Demkiew said on Tuesday that the consulate shooting was connected to other incidents, including “shootings at Jewish synagogues and schools” as part of a criminals-for-hire scheme in which foreign actors recruit young people to carry out attacks and pay them to film themselves doing it.

Jabbi was arrested on Wednesday at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000; discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm; attack on premises of internationally protected persons; possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

He is scheduled to appear remotely for a bail hearing on Thursday.