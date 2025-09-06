Trump: Several hostages in Gaza may ‘have recently died’

( Sept. 6, 2025 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday cast doubt over the number of living hostages held in the Gaza Strip, saying that some of the 20 who were believed to be still alive may “have recently died.”

“You’ve got 20 plus you’ve got about 38 dead people. Young, beautiful, dead people. And I’ll tell you, the parents want them every bit as much—almost more—than as if their son or daughter were alive,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the mediated talks with the Hamas terrorist group to release all the remaining hostages.

“You have many dead people that are coming out as part of the deal,” he continued. “It’s 20 people, but I think of the 20, there could be some that have recently died is what I’m hearing. I hope that’s wrong. But you have over 30 bodies in this negotiation,” Trump said.

“Can you believe? I mean we negotiate for people that are living. Here we know that at least 30 people are dead. And we’re negotiating to get them out.

“The parents want them back so badly, so badly, as if they were alive. Every bit as much—it’s really amazing. I’m in the middle of it. I put out the other day—it’s very said—we want all of them. We don’t want two. …



“I always said, when you get down to the final 10 or 20, you’re not going to get them out unless you do a lot. And doing a lot means capitulation. That’s no good either. It’s a very tough situation.

“But I put out the other day, let them all out. Every single one. No more twos and ones—we’ll give you one this week, and in two months we’ll give you two more,” Trump said.

The American leader moreover relayed that “We’re in very deep negotiation with Hamas. We said, ‘let ’em all out, right now, let ’em all out,’ and much better things will happen for them.”

But he also warned the Islamist dictatorship, “If you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation. It’s going to be nasty. That’s my opinion. Israel’s choice, but that’s my opinion.”

Trump was likely referring to the ongoing second phase of the Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” which aims to conquer Gaza City in the Strip’s north.

Following the president’s remarks, the Israeli Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: “The families thank President Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff for their determination, courage, and compassion in advancing the negotiations. Special thanks to President Trump for making every effort to fulfill his promise to bring them home. We hope this will happen soon. He proves that true leadership is measured by brave decisions. We are confident that Trump and Witkoff will faithfully represent Israel’s interests in the negotiations and bring all parties to a comprehensive agreement.”

The forum on Saturday released a still image of hostage Alon Ohel, 24, from a propaganda video Hamas released the previous day of the captive alongside Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, being driven in Gaza City.

The publication of the video was apparently aimed at influencing Israeli public opinion as the IDF steps up its offensive in Gaza City.

The forum stressed that the photo was published with the consent of the Ohel family, which asked the public not to circulate the video footage.

Witkoff was in Paris on Thursday to mediate talks with Qatari officials to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, with the release of all remaining hostages.