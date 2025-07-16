Trump to host Qatari PM amid Gaza ceasefire talks

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly host the Qatari prime minister for dinner at the White House on Wednesday.

Axios first reported on the planned meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ongoing indirect negotiations in Doha between Israel and Hamas over a partial ceasefire deal that includes the release of hostages.

????????????????President Trump will meet on Wednesday for dinner with Qatar’s Prime Minister, @MBA_AlThani_ , to discuss the negotiations over the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal

????Why it matters: Qatar is the main mediator between Israel and Hamas on the Gaza deal. The meeting comes after… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 16, 2025

The Arab Gulf country, considered a key ally and patron of the Hamas terrorist organization, has played a leading role in the talks. On Monday, Trump held a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a source familiar with the matter, Trump and the Qatari prime minister are also expected to discuss efforts to restart American negotiations with the Iranian regime in an attempt to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump will reportedly meet with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, #Salman_bin_Hamad Al Khalifa, attends a reception hosted by the #US Chamber of Commerce @USChamber, for Bahraini and American companies whose cooperation will be announced during His Royal Highness’s official visit to United… pic.twitter.com/WPBLeCc6uj — أخبار سمو ولي العهد (@BahrainCPnews) July 16, 2025

Trump on Sunday voiced optimism that ongoing negotiations in Doha could soon yield a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, expressing hope that a breakthrough could be reached in the coming week.

The United States is promoting a plan centered on a 60-day ceasefire, phased hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“Gaza, we are talking, and hopefully we’re going to get that straightened out over the next week. Let’s see what happens,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, echoed the president’s optimism. Speaking in Teterboro, New Jersey, Witkoff revealed plans to meet with senior Qatari officials on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final, held on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. “I’ll be meeting them,” Witkoff said, describing the status of ceasefire negotiations as “hopeful.”

The meeting with Qatari representatives is part of a broader U.S. effort to engage regional mediators. In addition to Qatar, Egypt has also been facilitating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

According to Israeli estimates, 50 hostages remain in terrorist captivity in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive. Of the 50, 49 were kidnapped during the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. In addition, Hamas is holding the body of a soldier taken in 2014. The partial deal under discussion would reportedly see the release of 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli hostages.