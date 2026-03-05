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“Leaders who claim to stand for human rights should not use rhetoric that puts Jewish communities at risk,” the AJC said.
The Israeli consul general in New York said that those who applaud the massacre “don’t have a heart at all.”
“Justice must no longer be denied due to procedural technicalities and legislative sunset provisions,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.
The Republican committee chair was accused of broaching antisemitism during a debate on election and campaign finance legislation.
University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says
“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Rep. Tim Walberg, chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told JNS.
“We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” the U.S. president wrote.
“Everybody is united, fighting for the same thing, which is freedom,” Tamar Nissim, regional director for the Israeli-American Council, told JNS.
The collections are “a treasure trove of primary source materials accessible to the broad Jewish public,” Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel stated.
US counterterror center head resigns over Iran war, blames Israel for ‘manufactured’ American conflicts
“Blaming Israel for the Iraq war and a secret conspiracy of the media and Israelis to deceive Trump into going to war with Iran is ugly stuff that plays on the worst antisemitic tropes,” according to J Street.
Kamran Hekmati’s cousin stated that the designation “reassures us that our government has our back in the effort to get Kamran home safely.”
“These charges do not reflect allegations of a hate crime at this time,” the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said. “However, this remains an active investigation.”
Cliff Seferlis “terrorized Jewish communities across the country, robbing his victims of their peace and security,” the U.S. Department of Justice.
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