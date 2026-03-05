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U.S. News

The latest news, analysis and opinions on politics, business, government, society, culture and more. JNS.org covers breaking stories, features and in-depth reports on Washington, New York, and cities and states across America where Jews live.

Mamdani cathedral St. Patrick's Day
U.S. News
Mamdani turns St. Patrick’s Day event into protest against ‘genocide’ in Gaza
“Leaders who claim to stand for human rights should not use rhetoric that puts Jewish communities at risk,” the AJC said.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff, Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Ofir Akunis at a government conference at the Israeli Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on Sept. 27, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
U.S. News
Liking posts praising Oct. 7 is ‘antisemitic,’ Akunis says
The Israeli consul general in New York said that those who applaud the massacre “don’t have a heart at all.”
Mar. 17, 2026
Several paintings stolen by the Nazi task forces of the Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg in the storage area of the Jeu de Paume museum, in Paris, 1940. Credit: Archives du ministère des Affaires étrangères via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Congress unanimously passes bill to permanently extend Holocaust art restitution law
“Justice must no longer be denied due to procedural technicalities and legislative sunset provisions,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.
Mar. 17, 2026
Dome Inside Kansas State Capitol Building
U.S. News
Kansas Dems walk out over mention of Soros during House committee meeting
The Republican committee chair was accused of broaching antisemitism during a debate on election and campaign finance legislation.
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
House Education and Workforce Committee
U.S. News
University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says
“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Rep. Tim Walberg, chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told JNS.
Mar. 17, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Trump
U.S. News
Trump criticizes NATO’s ‘foolish mistake’ of refusing to join US operation against Iran
“We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” the U.S. president wrote.
Mar. 17, 2026
Iran LA rally
U.S. News
More than 2,000 attend rally in Los Angeles against Iranian regime
“Everybody is united, fighting for the same thing, which is freedom,” Tamar Nissim, regional director for the Israeli-American Council, told JNS.
Mar. 17, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Newspapers
U.S. News
Agudath Israel digitizes Holocaust-era archives, highlights wartime Orthodox Jewish press
The collections are “a treasure trove of primary source materials accessible to the broad Jewish public,” Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel stated.
Mar. 17, 2026
Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joseph Kent testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on Dec. 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. News
US counterterror center head resigns over Iran war, blames Israel for ‘manufactured’ American conflicts
“Blaming Israel for the Iraq war and a secret conspiracy of the media and Israelis to deceive Trump into going to war with Iran is ugly stuff that plays on the worst antisemitic tropes,” according to J Street.
Mar. 17, 2026
Andrew Bernard
State Department
U.S. News
US designates Iranian-American imprisoned in Iran as ‘wrongfully detained,’ family says
Kamran Hekmati’s cousin stated that the designation “reassures us that our government has our back in the effort to get Kamran home safely.”
Mar. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Police Car Emergency Lights
U.S. News
Bay Area DA brings felony, misdemeanor but not hate-crime charges in assault of Israeli-Americans
“These charges do not reflect allegations of a hate crime at this time,” the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said. “However, this remains an active investigation.”
Mar. 17, 2026
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
Maryland man sentenced to over three years, $40,000 for threatening Jews
Cliff Seferlis “terrorized Jewish communities across the country, robbing his victims of their peace and security,” the U.S. Department of Justice.
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
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OPINION
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Jesse Jackson and the betrayal of the civil-rights movement
Jonathan S. Tobin
Barbara Birch
Opinion
The civic leadership New York needs now
Barbara Birch
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
At Mar-a-Lago, Netanyahu and Trump test the limits of peace
Fiamma Nirenstein
Martin Sherman
Column
Strange bedfellows in hate: From Carlson to the Caucasus
Martin Sherman
Jason Shvili. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Time for US to designate CAIR a terror group
Jason Shvili
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’
Jonathan S. Tobin
Joseph Epstein
Opinion
Yerevan’s Israeli gambit: Hedging between Tehran and Washington
Joseph Epstein
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