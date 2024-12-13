Cleveland Federation raises record $38m for Jewish causes, local and abroad

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised a record $38,087,175 for its 2025 Campaign for Jewish Needs, locally and abroad.

The annual campaign, which serves Jewish Cleveland and the global community, closed on Dec. 11 with an event at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, Ohio. The total was raised by 9,206 gifts representing 12,275 donors, according to Federation.

“As we reflect on the Campaign for Jewish Needs and the impact we’ve had this year, I feel pride, gratitude and awe at what we’ve accomplished together,” said Amir Jaffa, general campaign chair, who is slated to continue in that position for another year. “In a time when so many of us face challenges and uncertainties, we have witnessed an outpouring of support like never before. I have seen firsthand how much this community cares about helping others, and I am grateful to know that we can rely on one another to support our shared values and mission.”

This year’s campaign raised $1.7 million more than the 2024 campaign, which brought in a record $36,355,013 from 11,881 donors representing 9,045 gifts at the time, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported.

It was further broken down as the Young Leadership Division raised nearly $1.1 million from 1,581 donors, Women in Philanthropy raised a little more than $5 million from 3,108 donors, and $62,514 was raised from 959 high school and college students.

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation matched new gifts dollar for dollar, and matched every additional dollar when gifts were increased by 10% or more, per Federation. The “Mandel Match,” which ran from Sept. 8 through Nov. 1, garnered 2,447 qualified donors.

Likewise, Brunswick Companies in Garfield Heights, Ohio, donated an additional $1,000 in honor of every woman who became a new Lion of Judah Society member and every Lion of Judah who advanced to the next recognition level. A total of 65 women took advantage of this. Lion of Judah Society celebrates women who make individual gifts of $5,000 or more to the annual Campaign for Jewish Needs.

On average, donors gave 10.4% more than they gave last year, according to the Federation.