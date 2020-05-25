Erdoğan: ‘We will not allow Palestinian lands to be offered to anyone’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message posted on social media on Monday that “we will not allow Palestinian lands to be offered to anyone.”

In the video, which was addressed to American Muslims in honor of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, Erdoğan said that the Temple Mount in Jerusalem was a “red line” for all Muslims.

“I would like to reiterate that al Quds as-Sharif [the Temple Mount], the holy place of the three religions ... is a red line for all Muslims in the world,” he said.

The appeal appears to be an effort by Erdoğan to mobilize the American Muslim against the U.S. government’s decision to allow Israel to apply its law to parts of Judea and Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

President @RTErdogan’s message for U.S. Muslims on Eid al-Fitr:



“I congratulate my American Muslim brothers and sisters’ Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Turkey.” https://t.co/WvwGq53P79 — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) May 24, 2020

Israel is widely expected to start implementing sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria starting in July.