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Iowa governor introduces bill codifying antisemitism order in state schools

The legislation would require the annual reporting of incidents of Jew-hatred, as well as investigations.

Jan. 27, 2026
Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaking with attendees at the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit at the Prairie Meadows Hotel in Altoona, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Jan. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced legislation on Jan. 27 that would codify a previously issued executive order “condemning antisemitism” in Iowa schools.

The proposal, introduced in the state House and Senate, would mandate that public school districts, community colleges and state universities submit an annual report detailing incidents of antisemitic activity.

The report would also be required to include the “findings and outcomes of any investigations,” according to the governor’s announcement.

The legislation builds on the governor’s 13th executive order, which was signed on June 30, 2025, instructing the Iowa Board of Regents to “assist and fully cooperate with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to ensure that universities fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students.”

If enacted, the bill would formally embed the executive order’s requirements into state law.

“Antisemitism has no place in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “This proposal sends a message that Iowans fully support our Jewish community, and we will not tolerate antisemitism of any kind.”

In November, Iowa’s three state universities reported a combined total of “10 formal complaints of antisemitism and 34 informal complaints,” according to the governor’s office.

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