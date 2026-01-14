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Kasky drops out of NYC congressional race, aims to stop ‘settler violence’

The 25-year-old suddenly switched gears to work on “West Bank human-rights legislation” with California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Jan. 14, 2026
Cameron Kasky
Cameron Kasky at the “Rally to Support Firearm Safety Legislation” in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Feb. 17, 2018, just days after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. Credit: Barry Stock/BSTK7204/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
( Jan. 14, 2026 / JNS )

Cameron Kasky, a Jewish Democrat and student survivor of a mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February 2018, who was running for Congress in New York’s 12th Congressional District on an anti-Israel platform, announced on Wednesday that he has dropped out of the Democratic primary.

While the 25-year-old’s fundraising numbers are not yet publicly available, prediction market Polymarket has tracked the NY-12 Democratic nomination as a competitive multi-candidate race, predicting his odds at 13%.

In an announcement posted to X on Jan. 14, Kasky wrote: “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Columbia University. Folks, I’m so sorry. I have to drop out of one more thing,” adding that he “returned from Palestine with one concern: What can we do to stop the settler violence in the West Bank?”

JNS previously reported on his Palestinian-led trip to Israel.

“It’s the honor of my life to be talking out of this race with the chance to do what must be done,” he wrote, followed by a post noting that he is now working on a “West Bank human-rights emergency plan” with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

“Beyond a return to activism, more specifically, my focus is on introducing comprehensive West Bank human-rights legislation, which Rep. Khanna’s office is working on as we speak,” Kasky said.

Khanna stated that “we will work together to bring justice and peace.”

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