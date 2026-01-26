More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US will keep defeating evil of Jew-hatred, Rubio says on Australia National Day

“Following last year’s horrific terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, the United States continues to stand in solidarity with the loved ones of the fallen victims and Australia’s Jewish community,” the U.S. secretary of state said.

Trump Rubio
U.S. President Donald Trump monitors U.S. military operations in Venezuela alongside Marco Rubio, U.S. secretary of state, from Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
(Jan. 26, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent nearly 20% of a Jan. 25 statement marking Australia National Day discussing the antisemitic mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Chanukah in December.

“Following last year’s horrific terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, the United States continues to stand in solidarity with the loved ones of the fallen victims and Australia’s Jewish community,” stated Rubio, who is also the U.S. national security advisor, among other roles. “We remain committed to confronting and defeating the evil of antisemitism.”

The references to the anti-Jewish attack made up 40 words of a statement that ran 206 words.

A State Department spokesman told JNS that “as Secretary Rubio has said, ‘There can be no compromise with antisemitism.’”

“As antisemitism surges globally, the Trump administration continues to fight this hatred as a policy priority,” the spokesman told JNS.

Rubio said in the Australia National Day statement that the United States and Australia are “bound by a long-standing alliance” and that “over the past year, our defense, economic and security cooperation has deepened, reflecting our shared commitment to democratic values, regional stability and mutual prosperity.”

The U.S.-Australian economic relationship “continues to shine,” and Washington “looks forward to continuing our close partnership with Australia in the years ahead,” Rubio stated.

On Dec. 14, he stated that the “United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration” and that “antisemitism has no place in this world.”

“Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community and the people of Australia,” he stated at the time.

Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin