More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

AJU Ziegler students opt for alternative summer experiences

Students served as educators, chaplains, organizers, clergy interns and camp leaders at Jewish institutions and communities.

American Jewish University
Ziegler student Lily Gross leads a Tisha B’Av rally
Ziegler student Lily Gross leads a Tisha B’Av rally this summer while serving as a fellow with Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice. Credit: Courtesy of American Jewish University.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / American Jewish University)

This summer, students at American Jewish University’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies served as educators, chaplains, organizers, clergy interns and camp leaders at a variety of Jewish institutions and communities.

“Rabbi education cannot happen in the classroom alone,” Ziegler School interim dean Rabbi Cheryl Peretz said. “Summer internships give our students the opportunity to translate learning into practice—to develop the skills, judgment, presence and leadership that can only emerge through working with real people and real communities. It’s a chance for students to test their skills, discover new possibilities and learn what it means to serve Jewish communities in the real world.”

Lily Gross, a third-year Ziegler student, spent 10 weeks with Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), an L.A.-based social justice organization. Gross participated in CLUE’s Young Religious Leaders Fellowship, traveling throughout Los Angeles and Orange County and witnessing some of the ways people are affected by economic inequality, immigration policies and other systemic challenges.

A centerpiece of Gross’ summer was helping organize a Tisha B’Av rally outside the downtown L.A. immigration court in July. About 100 people gathered for the event.

Gross said the fellowship gave her something that cannot be easily learned in a classroom: relationships with other emerging religious leaders that she expects will last well beyond the summer.

Gross came to rabbinical school after working in the Hillel world and is now beginning a pulpit internship at Ohr Shalom in San Diego. Alongside school and her internship, she is recording an EP and preparing to release original tefillah she has written.

Jacob Perl, a fourth-year student in Ziegler’s accelerated program, spent his summer at Jewish addiction treatment and recovery center Beit T’Shuvah, where he worked as a spiritual counselor.

For Perl, the internship connected deeply with his own path to the rabbinate. He grew up in Los Angeles, was active in USY and Ramah and initially found meaning working in the restaurant industry. But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to reconsider his career and his relationship with Jewish practice.

At Beit T’Shuvah, Perl found an opportunity to bring Jewish wisdom to people navigating addiction and recovery.

Perl called it “some of the holiest work I’ve ever been able to participate in.”

Other Ziegler students spent their summers in equally diverse settings. Tony Westbrook served as rosh tefilah at Ramah Galim in Northern California, where he helped Israeli staff members become comfortable with egalitarian prayer and helped campers find confidence through music and prayer. At Camp Ramah in Ojai, Ian Temkin served as a mashgiach, a kosher supervisor, while Samson Nderitu returned for his fourth summer in a different role. Adrian Marcos worked as office manager at Ramah Galim and Josh Mendel served as Jewish and ritual coordinator at Eden Village West in Sonoma County.

Marissa Street interned with Ziegler alumnus Rabbi Ari Kaiman at Shearith Israel in Atlanta, including serving as solo clergy while Kaiman was away. Josh Feldman worked with Stephen Wise Temple senior Rabbi Yoshi Zwieback; Jacob Schatz continued his internship at IKAR; and Joey Abeles served as a chaplain at Cedars-Sinai alongside Ziegler alumna Rabbi Sarah Barukh and head chaplain Rabbi Jason Weiner.

“We are proud our students work in these diverse settings because it reflects both the quality of the professionals who mentor them and the confidence we have in the rabbis we are preparing,” Peretz said.

Moe Howard, who recently began his final year at Ziegler, spent his last summer as a rabbinical student at the Hadar Institute, a center of Jewish life, learning and practice in New York. It was his first time in New York and he stayed on the Upper West Side. When he wasn’t engaged in study at Hadar, he spent his free time exploring Manhattan, Brooklyn and, he said, “the Jewish scene out there.”

“I had a great time, but hated the weather,” he said. “I’m so happy to be back breathing the fresh L.A. air. I’m not a New Yorker, but I appreciated the experience and got a lot out of it.”

American Jewish University
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish University American Jewish University
American Jewish University (AJU) is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life. A thriving center of Jewish resources and talent, AJU inspires and educates the next generation of educators, professionals, rabbis and lay leaders, while creating innovative pathways for living Jewishly.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
US Jewish leaders slam new Mamdani plan to fight Jew-hatred
Ignoring the connection between anti-Zionism and Jew-hatred “is a big evasion, very disappointing,” Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch told JNS. “I think that the mayor knows better.”
September 29, 2026 05:44 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan delivers a speech during during a gala dinner at the official presidential residence at the Spreebogen in Berlin on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by Omer Messinger/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
For first time, Israel, United Arab Emirates acknowledge Netanyahu visit
In May, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier secretly visited the Gulf state.
September 28, 2026 05:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Montgomery County Maryland
U.S. News
Rabbis demand action, as families pull out of public schools in heavily Jewish Maryland county
“Zionism is a lightning rod issue,” but “it’s also a fundamental part of Jewish identity, and most Jews in Montgomery County and beyond believe that Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity,” one signatory told JNS.
Sept. 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: ‘We are the masters of the Temple Mount’
Hamas “wanted to win. We defeated them, first and foremost here on the Temple Mount,” Israel’s national security minister said.
Sept. 28, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
02:16
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah sabotage plot in Daraa, arrested 3
02:07
Netanyahu briefs Lapid on election security threats
02:03
Haredi protesters rally in Jerusalem to back draft evaders
17:13
Los Angeles can keep cross, Nativity displays, appeals court rules
15:07
Judge allows lawsuit against Jewish Miami Beach mayor after police question woman over Facebook post
15:07
‘Money can’t buy values,’ Israeli envoy in NY says of Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy
13:46
US federal agency releases $300 million for security grants to houses of worship, nonprofits
13:21
Iranian currency reportedly falls to record low
13:17
New Mamdani Jew-hatred plan ‘fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated,’ Jewish groups said
11:39
Mamdani releases what he says is NYC’s first strategy on Jew-hatred
11:21
Conservative synagogue in Michigan to be first stop of Leo Terrell ‘American tour against hate’
10:53
Mamdani helped distribute food in Queens for Sukkot holiday
10:17
Cornell young dem socialists lead ‘from river to the sea’ chant, praise ‘student intifada’ at talk with AOC
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Julio Messer. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
When IDF generals become prime ministers
Julio Messer