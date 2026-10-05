American Technion Society names Janet Shatz as national board president

The American Technion Society (ATS), a community of donors and alumni across the United States that supports the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology (the Technion), announced that Janet Shatz has begun her term as national board president. She was elected by the organization’s National Board of Directors.

“Janet has been a valued member of the ATS family for decades, and her determination, vision and deep personal knowledge of the Technion make her the ideal leader for the board at this moment,” said Mark Gaines, former national board president and current chair of the ATS Board of Directors.

Shatz will work alongside ATS and Technion leadership to grow giving at a time when the university’s scientific innovation is more critical than ever to global progress and the future of the State of Israel.

A second-generation supporter, her connection to the Technion runs deep—from her first visit to the Haifa campus in her 20s, through years of regional leadership, national board service, financial governance and investment stewardship. She has served on the national board of directors for 12 years and was president of ATS–Washington, D.C., from 2019 to 2022.

As president, she plans to focus on strengthening multigenerational connections to the Technion, drawn from her own family’s history with the institution.

“The Technion is driving global innovation across AI, quantum computing, healthy aging advancements and more. We are also cultivating the next generation of engineers, scientists, physicians, architects and educators. Our American partners have an incredible opportunity to positively impact not only the Technion and Israel, but the entire world,” said Professor Uri Sivan, president of the Technion. “Scientific advances and the technologies that follow will play a key role in the State of Israel in the coming decade, and I am excited to continue our close partnership with Janet, the board, and the dedicated professional staff at ATS to support that future.”

Shatz’s involvement with ATS began 25 years ago, working alongside her father, Paul Shatz, former president of ATS–Washington, D.C., to engage younger members in the chapter.

She went on to co-chair the national board’s leadership development committee, where she helped create Technion 101, a training tool for lay leaders, and later chaired the National Board’s Budget and Investment Committees. She also chaired the DC Metro SciTech Scholarship Committee, which introduced high school students to the Technion.

“Being asked to serve as national board president of the American Technion Society is a profound honor,” she said. “My conviction in our mission is stronger than ever. By supporting the Technion, I am helping build the Israel I want my children and grandchildren to inherit—strong in its defense, prosperous in its economy, inclusive in its society and leading the way in solving humanity’s greatest challenges.”

Shatz also serves on the national board of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, as comptroller for the Capital Speakers Club Foundation, and on the arts and entertainment board for Bethesda, Md. She is currently a real estate developer and previously served as vice president of marketing at Fannie Mae.

Shatz holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Denison University, as well as a Master of Business Administration in finance and investments from George Washington University.