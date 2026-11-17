The European Jewish Congress on Tuesday condemned Romanian soccer fans who displayed an antisemitic banner targeting Silviu Vexler, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, during a match against Poland on Nov. 14.

“Targeting a Jewish community leader for his efforts to combat hatred is particularly appalling,” the organization said in a statement. “Football stadiums must never become platforms for antisemitism, intimidation or extremist ideology.”

The banner mocked Vexler’s Jewish identity and “targeted his efforts to strengthen Romanian legislation combating antisemitism, fascism, racism and extremism,” the statement continued.

The European Jewish Congress called on soccer authorities and Romanian officials to take action and expressed solidarity with Vexler.