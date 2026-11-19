The City Council of Santee, Calif., in San Diego’s East County, voted 5-0 on Wednesday evening to pass a resolution adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred.

The resolution states that the definition is to be used as an “educational resource.” John Minto, the city’s mayor, said during the meeting that “what we are adopting here does not violate anybody’s right to free speech.”

“They can say whatever they want. You just can’t do things that violate the law,” he said. “This helps us to be able to codify what some of this speech could be in our resolutions.”

Liat Cohen-Reeis, founder of the Christian and Jewish Alliance interfaith group in San Diego, told JNS that “Santee is no stranger to antisemitic incidents.”

“Just this summer, a swastika was drawn at a local elementary school,” she said. “We are very grateful to the mayor and council members of Santee for recognizing the importance of adopting the IHRA resolution, so they have a mainstream definition of antisemitism and can address it as such.”

In March, the San Diego City Council adopted the IHRA definition in an 8-1 vote. The cities of El Cajon and Chula Vista, which are also in San Diego County, adopted the definition in March and May 2025, respectively.