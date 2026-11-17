Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon declared that “the era of UNIFIL is over” during a visit to the IDF Northern Command headquarters in Safed with a delegation of U.N. ambassadors on Tuesday.

“The security of Israeli citizens will not be entrusted to any ‘international force,’” Danon wrote on X.

Danon said he wanted the ambassadors to see firsthand the threats facing Israel along its borders with Lebanon and Syria.

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end its peacekeeping operations on Dec. 31, 2026, after which its troops will gradually withdraw from Lebanon during 2027.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrived in Beirut on Sunday as part of a three-day visit to Lebanon and Morocco.

“Lebanon has a real opportunity to chart a sovereign, secure future,” the envoy wrote on X. “America is here to support that, and to be clear about what it takes.”

Waltz said he had come to “hear the truth about the transition and next steps” of U.N. forces and aid agencies.

In Lebanon, Waltz was scheduled to discuss U.S. support for the ceasefire with Israel, as well as efforts to establish a sovereign Lebanon free from the influence of the Hezbollah terrorist group and Iran, according to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

The Lebanese Presidency said on Monday that Waltz had met with President Joseph Aoun. U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and former Ambassador Simon Karam, who heads Beirut’s delegation to trilateral negotiations with the United States and Israel, also attended.

UNIFIL’s withdrawal of roughly 8,000 military personnel and 600 civilian staff is expected to take up to a year.

The Trump administration has called UNIFIL’s mission an “abject failure,” citing Hezbollah’s military buildup under its watch. The terrorist group carried out nearly a year of almost daily attacks on Israel during the Israel-Hamas war before the Jewish state dismantled much of its leadership and military infrastructure.

The White House persuaded Congress to cancel tens of millions of dollars in unspent UNIFIL funding, and Washington rejected a French-led U.N. Security Council draft resolution that failed to include a definitive end date for the mission.

Danon told JNS on Aug. 28 that Israel supports “the implementation of the Security Council resolution to end UNIFIL’s mandate in Southern Lebanon, but we oppose the deployment of new international forces in the area. We must not repeat the grave mistake of UNIFIL.”

Israel and the United States instead want to work through the trilateral framework established earlier this year between Washington, Jerusalem and Beirut. The framework is working on political and security tracks to remove the threat of Hezbollah, reestablish Lebanese sovereignty in the southern part of the country and settle international border disputes, with the aim of establishing peace between Israel and Lebanon.

Last week, the foreign ministers of the G7—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States—and a representative of the European Union said they would keep using economic and political pressure to frustrate the Iranian regime’s “ability to sow instability in the region and around the world.”

The ministers said that Hezbollah and other terror groups must disarm and that Lebanon and Israel ought to “make progress implementing the pilot zones to allow for full and verifiable Hezbollah disarmament and Israeli redeployment as the Lebanese Armed Forces deploy.”

The ministers also said they back the European Union Support Mission in Lebanon, announced last month and seen by some as a replacement for UNIFIL.