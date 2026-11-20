As Israel rebuilds after Oct. 7, another battle is unfolding beyond the headlines. Institutions like Sha’ar Menashe Mental Health Center are helping the nation confront the scars that cannot be seen.

Judaism has long recognized a truth that modern medicine continues to affirm: Not all wounds are visible. “The heart knows its own bitterness,” wrote King Solomon in Proverbs 14:10, reminding us that some of life’s deepest suffering remains hidden from view.

More than three years after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israelis continue to live that reality. Survivors of the Nova music festival, bereaved families, released hostages, displaced residents from the north and south, first responders and reservists returning from combat all carry experiences that have forever altered their lives.

While the physical devastation of that day was immediately visible, the emotional consequences continue to reverberate across Israeli society.

The impact extends well beyond those directly affected by the attacks.

Children have grown accustomed to sirens and uncertainty. Parents have shouldered the burden of protecting their families through one of the most difficult chapters in Israel’s history. Entire communities have had to rebuild not only homes and businesses, but also their sense of security and trust. Behind every headline is a personal story, and behind many of those stories lies a need for healing.

The scale of Israel’s mental-health challenge is difficult to overstate. In the months following Oct. 7, studies found sharply elevated levels of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress across Israeli society. Survivors, hostage families, bereaved relatives, displaced communities and military reservists have all been affected.

Yet the impact extends further still, touching ordinary citizens who experienced months of uncertainty, fear and national anguish. For perhaps the first time in Israel’s history, psychological trauma has become not the burden of a particular community, but a shared national experience.

Mental health professionals caution that many of the deepest wounds may not emerge immediately. PTSD, anxiety disorders and depression often surface months or even years after a traumatic event, long after the public spotlight has moved on.

This war will eventually fade from the headlines, but the process of healing is only beginning. Oct. 7 was not only a day of physical devastation. It marked the beginning of a long-term psychological challenge that will require sustained care, research and investment for years to come.

Near Hadera in the Haifa District of Israel, Sha’ar Menashe is one of Israel’s largest and most comprehensive psychiatric institutions. Affiliated with the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, the center serves a broad population through inpatient, outpatient, rehabilitation and community-based programs.

In addition to treating psychiatric illness and trauma-related conditions, it plays a critical role in medical education, professional training and the development of future mental-health specialists.

Today, Israel faces a different challenge, one that cannot be addressed through emergency relief alone.

In the wake of Oct. 7, institutions like Sha’ar Menashe have assumed even greater significance. While recovery is often measured by rebuilt homes, restored businesses and strengthened security, Judaism teaches that healing is also a sacred responsibility. The Torah’s commandment of v’rapo yerapeh (“and he shall surely heal”) has long been understood as both a permission and an obligation to heal those who suffer.

Every day, individuals and families arrive seeking support, treatment and a path forward. At the same time, the center is helping educate the psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses and clinicians who will be called upon to address Israel’s growing mental-health needs. Invisible wounds are encountered every day, as individuals and families seek to reclaim a sense of stability, hope and normalcy in the aftermath of trauma.

The challenge before Israel is no longer simply how to rebuild what was destroyed, but how to heal what was wounded. In that mission, Sha’ar Menashe stands at the intersection of medicine, compassion and national resilience.

As Israel looks toward recovery, much of the national conversation has understandably focused on security, reconstruction and economic stability. These are urgent priorities. Yet beneath them lies another challenge that receives far less attention despite its profound implications for the country’s future.

Mental health remains one of the least discussed dimensions of Israel’s recovery.

Homes can be rebuilt. Roads can be repaired. Military capabilities can be restored. Healing emotional and psychological wounds is a far more complex undertaking. It requires trained professionals, treatment capacity, rehabilitation services and sustained research.

The challenge is particularly urgent because many consequences of trauma emerge gradually, often after the immediate crisis has passed. The question is not whether Israel will face growing mental-health needs. The question is whether the necessary infrastructure will be in place to meet them.

For generations, American Jewish philanthropy helped build the institutions that transformed Israel into a global center of scientific discovery, medical innovation and higher education.

Visionary donors invested in organizations whose impact extended far beyond the Jewish state. The Weizmann Institute, Technion, Sheba Medical Center, Hadassah Medical Organization and Schneider Children’s Medical Center became symbols of Israeli excellence because supporters understood that strong institutions create lasting national strength.

Today, Israel faces a different challenge, one that cannot be addressed through emergency relief alone. The psychological aftermath of Oct. 7 has created a need for long-term investment in mental-health care and rehabilitation.

Unlike many of Israel’s best-known institutions, centers dedicated to mental health often remain outside the public spotlight. Few American donors have heard of Sha’ar Menashe, despite its critical role in caring for vulnerable populations . If the defining philanthropic mission of previous generations was helping Israel build institutions of science, medicine and innovation, the defining mission of the moment may be helping it heal.

Jewish history is ultimately a story of renewal. Again and again, the Jewish people have rebuilt after tragedy without allowing tragedy to define them. Israel will do so again. As communities recover and lives move forward, institutions like Sha’ar Menashe will play an essential role in helping transform pain into healing and resilience into renewal.