If your view of South Africa comes largely from watching its government take Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, then you could be forgiven for thinking that the African National Congress, or ANC, speaks for most South Africans on the subject. This month’s municipal elections put the ANC’s authority at home in perspective. The party won less than a third of the vote. How far South Africans share its position on Israel is a question worth asking in its own right.

For a movement that led South Africa out of apartheid and governed for three decades with a parliamentary majority, the scale of the reversal is extraordinary. The ANC fell from roughly 46% in the previous municipal elections to 31%. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema, dropped from a little more than 10% to 6%. The Democratic Alliance (DA) increased its share from roughly 22% to 25% and overtook the ANC in Johannesburg.

The three parties had taken distinctly different positions on Israel.

In 2023, the EFF brought a motion before parliament calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the suspension of diplomatic relations. The ANC amended and supported it. The DA opposed it. Voters chose their councillors for any number of reasons, but one conclusion is fair: Opposing that motion was entirely compatible with gaining ground in a South African election.

On the question of what South Africans actually think about Israel, information exists beyond election returns. The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation’s 2025 South African Reconciliation Barometer found that half of those surveyed had not heard about the war in Gaza following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Among those who had, 47% wanted South Africa to remain neutral, roughly twice the 23% who wanted it to side with Palestine. A further 13% wanted it to side with the Jewish state.

Among respondents who had heard about the war, 41% approved of South Africa’s case at the ICJ, 26% disapproved, and 25% were neutral. Those figures give the ANC little basis for presenting its position as a national consensus.

A subject can dominate political speeches and social media without determining where people place their crosses.

For years, the leading political party could draw on loyalties earned in the struggle against apartheid, even as confidence in its ability to govern declined.

In Johannesburg, a family that has gone days without water has a fairly straightforward question for its councillor. When will the taps work again? A shopkeeper who loses another day’s trade to a power cut wants to know who is going to fix the problem. Both may have strong feelings about what happens to Israelis and Palestinians. They are still entitled to judge the people who govern them on whether they can get through an ordinary working day.

For years, the ANC could draw on loyalties earned in the struggle against apartheid, even as confidence in its ability to govern declined. Its history also gave it an authority abroad that few political movements could match. For those of us who care about how South Africa is understood, including in Israel, the distinction matters. The ANC’s history belongs to this country. So do the votes of millions of South Africans who have chosen someone else to govern them.

For South African Jews, there is something personal in this.

We want functioning municipalities, economic opportunity and accountable government alongside our neighbors. We also expect our identity and our connection to Israel to be respected. I want to be able to ask why my city cannot keep the water running and whether closer cooperation with Israel might help. Both questions come from caring about the place I call home.

Opposition parties have room to ask those questions as well. If an Israeli partnership in water management could help a municipality provide a more reliable supply, residents deserve to hear what it would cost, what it could deliver and how it compares with the alternatives. A leader who would rule it out because the partner is Israeli owes those residents an explanation. Supporting Palestinian rights leaves ample room for that conversation.

Municipal elections do not set national foreign policy. They do tell us something about whose voices deserve a hearing. The next time South Africa’s government takes a position on Israel, the world should listen to what it says. It should also listen to the South Africans who disagree with it.