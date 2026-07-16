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Israeli-American Council convenes pro-Israel community in national tribute to Lindsey Graham

The organization will work with pro-Israel groups nationwide to honor the late senator’s legacy.

Israeli-American Council
Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at a Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington to examine stemming the tide of hate crimes in America, Sept. 17, 2024. Photo by Daniel Rios/U.S. Senate.
(July 16, 2026 / Israeli-American Council)

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) announced that it is convening the pro-Israel community in a national tribute to the legacy of the great American patriot and lover of Zion, the late senator, Lindsey Graham.

IAC will work with pro-Israel organizations across the country to honor Graham’s life, to commemorate his service to the United States and to ensure that his legacy of patriotism and philosmitism endures. Details will be announced in the coming days.

“Sen. Graham was a transformative leader who championed American values and exceptionalism,” said Elan S. Carr, IAC CEO and former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism. “Because of his courage and moral clarity, he was a great friend of the Jewish people and the Jewish state. It now falls to us to redouble our efforts to ensure that his legacy wins the American future.”

IAC co-chairs Dr. Avi Almozlino and Tal Shuster said: “Our community will always be grateful for Sen. Graham’s unwavering dedication and commitment. He was a true friend, and his support, leadership and kindness will never be forgotten.”

Tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham
Tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham. Credit: Courtesy of the Israeli-American Council.

In a statement released following news of his death, IAC declared: “For decades, Sen. Graham was among Israel’s most steadfast and courageous allies in the United States Senate. In moments of uncertainty, crisis and war, he never wavered in his support for the Jewish state.”

Graham was a speaker at the IAC’s first national conference in November 2014, addressing the Israeli-American community at the outset of what would become the organization’s flagship national gathering.

Organizations and individuals wanting to take part in the tribute are invited to write to: info@israeliamerican.org.

About & contact the publisher
Israeli-American Council
The mission of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) is to build an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens the Israeli and Jewish identity of our next generation, the American Jewish community, and the bond between the peoples of the United States and the State of Israel.
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